January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Promises for funding restores night ambulance service in territories

By
January 2, 2018 19:01

During the last two years, MDA has been forced to pay for its operating budget and salaries for service in the territories from donations

1 minute read.



An MDA ambulance leaves the scene of a suspected terror attack in Arad on November 30.

An MDA ambulance leaves the scene of a suspected terror attack in Arad on November 30.. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Magen David Adom announced late Monday night the renewal of its services in several Judea and Samaria settlements that had suffered without the emergency medical organization’s ambulances for the previous two days.

MDA’s decision was made following a protest by the Yesha Council – the umbrella organization representing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria – and its appeal to MKs Bezalel Smutrich and Ya’acov Litzman, the former Health Minister, who promised that the budget to run the ambulances during the late shift would be supplied within three weeks.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


MDA director-general Eli Bin said the serious step of not providing night ambulances was taken after two years of demands that the government and local councils finance the services. The council insisted that there was no substitute for MDA services in Judea and Samaria and demanded that the subject of the budget be arranged immediately in the Finance Committee.

“Unfortunately, despite the many requests on the subject, all the parties ignored the requests and shirked their commitments to finance the services,” Bin said. “Despite this scandalous behavior, and in light of the appeal of Knesset members and Yesha Council representatives, we decided to resume operating the ambulance points in Judea and Samaria for another three weeks, in the hope that this time the matter will be resolved.”

He added that, for the last two years, MDA has been forced to pay for its operating budget and salaries for service in the territories from donations collected in Israel and abroad, since those costs were not covered by the government.


Related Content

Sigmar Gabriel
January 2, 2018
Israel slams German foreign minister for comparing Jewish State to apartheid

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut