Registration reform for subsidized daycare centers announced

The Labor and Social Services Ministry announced on Wednesday that registration for subsidized daycare centers for children ages 0-3 for the upcoming academic year will begin in February 2018.



This was welcome news for parents who until now had to wait until the months of April or May to register their children, leaving many parents uncertain as to if their children would be accepted into a framework until the late summer months of July and sometimes even August.





As such, many parents were forced to pay nonrefundable deposits, sometimes totaling up to NIS 4,000, to secure a spot in a private daycare center in the event their child did not receive a spot in subsidized daycare.Additionally, parents who did secure spots in subsidized daycare systems could only request additional financial assistance after the start of the school year.The new reform will see registration begin February 4th through February 22nd at a cost of NIS 133 and parents are expected to be notified if their child was accepted as early as May."Our goal is that in May at the latest parents will be able to know if their children have a place in daycare centers and will be able to request subsidies already before the start of the academic year," said Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz on Wednesday."This is how we give parents certainty regarding the framework where their children will be, and time to organize and receive a subsidy already in September and not after," he said.To date, some 120,000 children up to the age of three, accounting for roughly a fourth of this age group, attend government supervised and subsidized daycare centers.For the thousands of parents whose children are accepted into the highly sought after daycare centers, the government provides yearly subsidies totaling some NIS one billion.Those children who are not accepted into subsidized daycares are placed in family care or in private daycare centers, which are not subsidized and not supervised by the government.In 2012, following recommendations by the Trajtenberg Committee to build additional daycare centers, the government approved a budget of some NIS 1.2 billion toward their implementation, of which nearly half was transferred to local authorities. Despite this move, only a handful of new centers were built.According to the labor and social services ministry, in the coming year some 100 new subsidized daycare centers are expected to open, enrolling some 7,500 children up to the age of three.