March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kenyans once again dominate Jerusalem Marathon

Around 4,000 runners from across the world took part in the day’s many races, with more than 35,000 people in all participating in the different events.

By
March 11, 2018 06:00
1 minute read.
Kenyans once again dominate Jerusalem Marathon

Jerusalem Marathon winner Shadrack Kipkogey (right) next to Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat (center) and legendary Ethiopian runner Haile Gebrselassie (left) . (photo credit: Courtesy)

Kenyan Shadrack Kipkogey won the full Jerusalem Marathon for a third straight year on Friday morning, being welcomed at the finish line by guest of honor, legendary Ethiopian runner Haile Gebrselassie, and mayor Nir Barkat after setting a time of 2:21.26 hours.

Emily Chepkemoi Samoei of Kenya won the women’s event in 2:52.33 hours.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Around 4,000 runners from across the world took part in the day’s many races, with more than 35,000 people in all participating in the different events.

The route of the full marathon began in the western part of the city, between the Knesset and Israel Museum, looping around the Givat Ram campus of Hebrew University and through several neighborhoods on the way up to Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus.

The route then descended to the Old City, taking runners through Jaffa Gate and the Armenian Quarter and out through Zion Gate, before ending in Sacher Park.

Gebrselassie, who ran in one of the day’s three 10km races together with Barkat, is regarded as one of the greatest long-distance runners in history. Gebrselassie, who retired in May 2015, is a twotime Olympic champion in the 10,000-meters, taking the gold medal in Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, while also winning the world title in that distance on four different occasions.

Many organized groups connected with different social initiatives took part in the day’s races, including a group assembled by OneFamily, which supports terror victims and their families and bereaved family members of fallen soldiers.

Some 300 runners, encompassing Jews, Arabs, Druze and Circassians were part of the group. Among the runners were parents and siblings of IDF soldiers and security forces who fell in the line of duty or during combat operations in the Gaza Strip and northern border.

“Today we have an opportunity to show that we identify with and feel the pain of our fellow Israelis who lost their sons for the sake of this country,” relayed a spokesperson for OneFamily.


Related Content

March 11, 2018
Beersheba opens up 4-point lead at the top

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut