Sela defeats Rosen in quest for Indian Wells return

Dudi Sela looked to advance to the main draw at Indian Wells for the second straight year late Wednesday night when he faced world No. 200 Evan King of the USA in the second and final round of the qualifiers.



The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, defeated American- Jew Noah Rubin 6-2, 6-1 in 55 minutes in the first round of the qualifiers on Tuesday.





Sela hasn’t won a main draw match at the first Masters event of the year since 2012.Israel’s No. 1 has been in Indian Wells for over a week after participating last week in the Challenger tournament held at the complex.Sela was knocked out in the quarterfinals with a defeat to American Taylor Fritz (74).Meanwhile, Kyle Edmund will be looking to prove in Indian Wells that he deserves to be Britain’s top ranked tennis player after the 23-yearold overtook the injured Andy Murray in the rankings.While a hip issue has kept Murray on the sidelines since Wimbledon last year, Edmund progressed to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in January and has risen to a career high 24th in the latest ATP rankings released this week.Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who took over as Britain’s No. 1 in 2006, has slipped to 29th in the world.“As proud as I am, I would have been much happier had Andy stayed healthy and occupied his place at the very top where he belongs,” Edmund told British media.“It is humbling to become the British No. 1 and perhaps unwittingly, as Andy has dropped down in rankings due to his injury.“I’m wishing Andy a speedy recovery and I hope to battle it out with him in a more legitimate fashion in years to come.”Reuters contributed to this report.