Sela sent packing by Baghdatis in 3rd round at Indian Wells

Dudi Sela’s unlikely run at Indian Wells came to an end with a frustrating 7-6 (5), 6-4 loss to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in the third round in California.



The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, was playing in the third round of a Masters event for just the third time in his career, a first since reaching the last 32 in Indian Wells eight years ago.





But his bid to reach the last 16 of a Masters tournament for the first time was ended by qualifier Baghdatis (102), who triumphed after an hour and 48 minutes.Despite the disappointing loss, Sela will be very pleased with his overall effort in Indian Wells, with his stay in California lasting a week longer than it should have.Sela required a wild card into the main draw as a lucky loser after being beaten last week by world No. 200 Evan King in the second and final round of the qualifiers.He capitalized by defeating Peter Gojowczyk (50) of Germany in straight sets in the first round and then upset world No.24 Kyle Edmund, who recently replaced Andy Murray as Britain’s top ranked player. Dudi hadn’t defeated a player as highly ranked as Edmund since overcoming American John Isner in the second round of Wimbledon last summer.Sela couldn’t extend the run against Baghdatis, but still leaves with 45 precious ranking points and $47,170 for his efforts. Had he not been a lucky loser, the Israeli would have gone home with eight ranking points and $4,650 in prize money.Also Tuesday, Philipp Kohlschreiber upset second seed Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round in Indian Wells.Sixth seed Juan Martin del Potro fended off veteran Spaniard David Ferrer 6-4, 7-6 (3), who battled gamely but was ultimately worn down by del Potro’s big serve and punishing forehand.Del Potro is the second-highest seed remaining in the competition, behind No. 1 Roger Federer.In the women’s event, Caroline Wozniacki blew any chance she had to overtake Simona Halep as world No. 1 one after losing 6-4, 7-5 to Darya Kasatkina in the fourth round.While Halep overcame a sluggish start to beat Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-1, Australian Open champion Wozniacki fell to the same player who knocked her out of last month’s St. Petersburg Ladies Open.Also, a day after beating her sister Serena, Venus Williams moved past Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (6), 6-4 and will next face Carla Suarez Navarro, who defeated Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-4.Reuters contributed to this report.