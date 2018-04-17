April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Top pilot: Israel 'capable' of striking Iran if orders given

In a Jerusalem Post exclusive, one of Israel's top pilots gives insights into the brewing conflict with Iran.

By
April 17, 2018 19:05
1 minute read.
An Israeli air force F15 fighter jet.

An Israeli air force F15 fighter jet flies during an exhibition as part of a pilot graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim air base, southern Israel June 25, 2009. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel is fully capable of striking Iran, a former Israeli Air Force pilot – who took part in the military strike against Iraq’s nuclear reactor in 1981 – told The Jerusalem Post, amid saber rattling by the two archenemies.

“If the decision is taken by the political echelon, the air force pilots and planes are capable of doing it,” Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Amir Nachumi said. “The attack against the Syrian reactor [in Deir al-Zor in 2007] is just one proof of that.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Nachumi – who spoke from his home ahead of Israel’s 70th anniversary celebrations – led one of two formations of four aircraft that destroyed the Osirak nuclear reactor near the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amir Nachumi (Credit: Anna Ahronheim)


According to Nachumi, the operations in Iraq and Syria were long-range missions carried out by F-15s and F-16s that were “capable of carrying them out with no aerial refueling.”
 
The distance between Israel and Iran “makes it more complicated” than the strikes on Iraq and Syria, he said, acknowledging the obstacles which could arise in striking the Islamic Republic.
 
Nonetheless, “Even though Syria is closer to us distance-wise, the complications are no less than what we are expecting if we go to Iran,” he stated.
 
“But I am sure that the air force of today – which is by far more developed and advanced with technology that we did not have in 1981 – is capable of doing it.”
 
In December, the IAF became the first air force outside the United States to declare initial operational capability of its F-35i Adir stealth fighter jet. The air force is expected to receive a total of 50 planes, making up two full squadrons by 2024.
 
The Adir version of the world’s most advanced and expensive fighter jet was designed to Israel’s own specifications and is embedded with Israeli-made electronic warfare pods as well as Israeli weaponry.
 
The F-35 is expected to be used for long-range missions.
Rivlin calls on the free world to stop Iran from sponsoring terrorism, February 18,2018 (GPO)


Related Content

Peres
April 17, 2018
Newly released Peres interview: ‘Serve a greater cause than yourself’

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut