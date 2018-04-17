Top pilot: Israel 'capable' of striking Iran if orders given

An Israeli air force F15 fighter jet flies during an exhibition as part of a pilot graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim air base, southern Israel June 25, 2009. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel is fully capable of striking Iran, a former Israeli Air Force pilot – who took part in the military strike against Iraq’s nuclear reactor in 1981 – told The Jerusalem Post, amid saber rattling by the two archenemies.



“If the decision is taken by the political echelon, the air force pilots and planes are capable of doing it,” Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Amir Nachumi said. “The attack against the Syrian reactor [in Deir al-Zor in 2007] is just one proof of that.”





According to Nachumi, the operations in Iraq and Syria were long-range missions carried out by F-15s and F-16s that were “capable of carrying them out with no aerial refueling.”



The distance between Israel and Iran “makes it more complicated” than the strikes on Iraq and Syria, he said, acknowledging the obstacles which could arise in striking the Islamic Republic.



Nonetheless, “Even though Syria is closer to us distance-wise, the complications are no less than what we are expecting if we go to Iran,” he stated.



“But I am sure that the air force of today – which is by far more developed and advanced with technology that we did not have in 1981 – is capable of doing it.”



In December, the IAF became the first air force outside the United States to declare initial operational capability of its F-35i Adir stealth fighter jet. The air force is expected to receive a total of 50 planes, making up two full squadrons by 2024.



The Adir version of the world’s most advanced and expensive fighter jet was designed to Israel’s own specifications and is embedded with Israeli-made electronic warfare pods as well as Israeli weaponry.



The F-35 is expected to be used for long-range missions.

Nachumi – who spoke from his home ahead of Israel's 70th anniversary celebrations – led one of two formations of four aircraft that destroyed the Osirak nuclear reactor near the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.