April 22 2018
|
Iyar, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Treasury secretary to head massive U.S. delegation to embassy ceremony

Some 40 senators are expected to be part of the delegation, many congressmen, and the heads of major American Jewish organizations.

By
April 22, 2018 21:57
1 minute read.
Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin at the Western Wall

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin at the Western Wall. (photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY TEL AVIV)

United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will head a delegation of some 250 American officials and Jewish leaders who will come for a May 14 ceremony inaugurating the American embassy in Jerusalem, Channel 10 reported Sunday night. US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had said she would come to the ceremony and Vice President Mike Pence had hinted he would come as well.

But instead, according to the report, the delegation will be headed by Mnuchin and include US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, who is the president's daughter and an adviser to him.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Some 40 senators are expected to be part of the delegation, many congressmen, and the heads of major American Jewish organizations.

Trump announced with great fanfare on December 6 that he would be moving the embassy, which will temporarily be located in the current American consulate in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood.

Immediately after the American embassy moves to Jerusalem, Guatemala will follow suit, Guatemalan president Jimmy Morales announced at last month's AIPAC policy conference. Honduras will become the third country with an embassy in the city after that.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila confirmed on Friday that his government had approved moving his country's embassy to Jerusalem. But under Romanian law, the final say on embassy relocation belongs to Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, who has spoken out against the move.

Dancila will be coming to Israel on Wednesday and will be meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely met with Dancila in Romania on April 10 in what her office described as the first leg of a campaign to persuade countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Hotovely told The Jerusalem Post Sunday that as part of that campaign, she will fly to Prague on Thursday to meet with Czech president Miloš Zeman.

The Czech parliament has already decided in favor of moving their embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.


Related Content

An IDF soldier stands next to a blindfolded Palestinian prisoner
April 22, 2018
IDF censor questioned over blocking gov’t report on prisoner exchange

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 19
    Jerusalem
    15 - 20
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut