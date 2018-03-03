March 03 2018
|
Adar, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Under cloud of investigations, Netanyahu leaves for U.S.

While in Washington, the prime minister will give a speech at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference and will meet with US President Donald Trump.

By
March 3, 2018 20:24
1 minute read.
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Saturday night for five days in the US and a meeting with US President Donald Trump, even as police continue to investigate him and former confidants for alleged wrongdoing in a number of different affairs.

On Friday afternoon, shortly after he and his wife Sara – who will be joining him in the US – were questioned again by the police, Netanyahu posted a video to his Facebook account calling his visit to the US a “very important” one, and saying he will meet with a “big friend of Israel, a true friend, President Donald Trump.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Referring to the investigations and questioning, Netanyahu said he feels confident “because there will not be anything.”



This will be Netanyahu's fourth trip abroad since the beginning of the year, having gone to India and Davos in January, and Munich in February. It will also be Netanyahu's fifth meeting with Trump since the latter took office in January 2017.

Three issues are expected to be high on the agenda during Netanyahu's meeting with Trump: the president's recent decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem in May, the stalled diplomatic process with the Palestinians, and the Iranian nuclear deal, which Trump is presently trying to alter.

Netanyahu is expected to invite Trump to Jerusalem to take part in the formal ceremony that will officially change the existing US diplomatic compound in Jerusalem from a consulate to an embassy.

In addition to meeting Trump, Netanyahu also has meetings planned with both Republican and Democratic leaders of Congress.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the annual AIPAC policy conference in Washington on Tuesday, the first time he has personally spoken at the gathering since 2015 – the last two years he spoke via a satellite hookup.

On Wednesday Netanyahu is to fly to New York and take part in a Jewish Agency fund-raising tribute to outgoing Chairman Natan Sharansky. Among those who will be speaking at the event are former president George W. Bush, with whom Sharansky forged a strong relationship.


Related Content

JNF-USA leaders in the Women’s Campaign.
March 3, 2018
JNF to host events across the US in honor of Women's Month

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 20 - 30
    Elat
    14 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut