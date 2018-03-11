March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
WATCH LIVE: Nefesh B'Nefesh holds aliya Mega Event

Over the course of the day, thousands of potential olim will be able to hear almost 70 different lectures that touch on the many facets of aliya.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
March 11, 2018 18:37
1 minute read.
Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh and Zev Gershinsky, Executive VP of Nefesh B'Nefesh, with new Olim at Ben Gurion Airport today. (photo credit: BEN KELMER)




From doctors looking to figure out how to practice legally in Israel to young professional searching for a job in the Holy Land to retirees thinking of spending their golden years overlooking the Mediterranean, Nefesh B'Nefesh hopes their annual Mega Event aliya fair held this Sunday will answer all of these questions and more.

The Mega Event, held in Manhattan's John Jay College, is a one-stop shop where those considering immigrating to Israel can check off all the questions on their list before they make the big move.

Because the Mega is a significant undertaking, NBN has partnered with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF- USA.

"Nefesh B'Nefesh is committed to assisting olim throughout their entire aliya process and constantly strives to help them professionally, logistically and socially," Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B'Nefesh said. "Our Mega Aliya Event has proven to be an indispensable element of the the aliya process no matter where you are in your journey."

Over the course of the day, thousands of potential olim will be able to hear almost 70 different lectures that touch on the many facets of aliya. From how to find a roommate, to doing you taxes to getting signed up for health insurance, the Mega Event will assist olim in navigating what is oftentimes a cumbersome and bureaucratic process.

Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan, Minister of Aliya and Integration Sofa Landver and Deputy Knesset speaker Hilik Bar are also in attendance.


