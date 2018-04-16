WATCH: Israel at 70 - The future of child welfare in Israel

The effort to minimize child abuse and violations against the helpless will continue for years to come. In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Anat Ofir tells of a future where technological and educational developments will help us lower the number of victims and build a stronger, healthier society for children. Let’s start this future today.



Anat Ofir is coordinator of the Mehalev Initiative for the prevention of child abuse. She holds a master’s degree in social work from the Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. She has experience working with at-risk women and children in the Jerusalem municipality social services department. From 1997-2006 she served as manager of the ombudsman for children and youth unit at the National Council for the Child and as the manager of the Council’s training department. In recent years she has specialized in marketing and group facilitation.





The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!