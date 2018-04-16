April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: Israel at 70 - The future of child welfare in Israel

One in every five children in Israel suffers from abuse or neglect. How can we put an end to this crisis?

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 16, 2018 11:44
1 minute read.

Israel 70+: The future of child welfare in Israel and abroad (White Animation)

Israel 70+: The future of child welfare in Israel and abroad (White Animation)

The effort to minimize child abuse and violations against the helpless will continue for years to come. In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Anat Ofir tells of a future where technological and educational developments will help us lower the number of victims and build a stronger, healthier society for children. Let’s start this future today.

Anat Ofir is coordinator of the Mehalev Initiative for the prevention of child abuse. She holds a master’s degree in social work from the Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. She has experience working with at-risk women and children in the Jerusalem municipality social services department. From 1997-2006 she served as manager of the ombudsman for children and youth unit at the National Council for the Child and as the manager of the Council’s training department. In recent years she has specialized in marketing and group facilitation.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!





Related Content

Waze, an Israeli mobile satellite navigation application, has revolutionized driving
April 15, 2018
70 years of Israeli ingenuity: What's Israel's top invention?

By JONATHAN WEBER ROSEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut