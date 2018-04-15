April 15 2018
WATCH: Israel at 70 - Disability inclusion in the future of Israel

Israel and the rest of the world must embrace a more diverse society, see people for their abilities, and meet them there.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 15, 2018 13:10
1 minute read.

The future of disability inclusion in Israel (White Animation)

Israeli and Jewish values such as social justice, fairness, equality and Tikun Olam are a clear sign that people with disabilities could have a better future. In the future, how will society adapt to better support and include people with different kinds of disabilities? Israel and the rest of the world must embrace a more diverse society, see people for their abilities, and meet them there.

In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence,  Shira Ruderman shares the new technologies that may help shape this future and explains what kind of mental shift we have to make in order to expedite this future.

Director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, Shira Ruderman is a professional philanthropist and social activist. Shira is devoting her personal and professional life to the advancement of a fair and just society in Israel and abroad, as well as strengthening the resilience of the State of Israel. She serves as a board member of various organizations and associations in Israel and the United States, as Chairwoman of the Fulbright Foundation, and holds an Honorary Doctorate from Haifa University. In 2014 Shira was chosen as one of the 100 most influential women in Israel, and in 2016 as one of The Jerusalem Post's  50 most influential Jews in the world. She is married to Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation, and they currently live in Boston with their four children.

The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!
