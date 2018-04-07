April 07 2018
|
Nisan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Afghan air strike kills Islamic State commander

The militant group first appeared in Afghanistan three years ago.

By REUTERS
April 7, 2018 11:26
1 minute read.
Afghan air strike kills Islamic State commander

Afghan Special Forces walk down from a roof of a house which was used by suspected Islamic State militants at the site of a ''mother of all bombs'', that struck the Achin district of Afghanistan April 23, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/PARWIZ)

KABUL - Afghanistan forces killed an important Islamic State (IS) commander in an air strike, one year after he defected from the Taliban and established a new IS foothold in the country, security officials said.

Qari Hekmat was killed in a drone strike on Thursday afternoon in the Darz Aab district of Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province, said Hanif Rezaee, spokesman for the Afghan National Army Air Corps.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


He said Mawlavi Habib Ur Rahman has been appointed as his IS successor in the north of the country.

The militant group, also known as Daesh, established a new foothold in the province last year when Hekmat defected from the Taliban, attracting the attention of US forces.

IS claimed responsibility for suicide bombs last month near Shi'ite mosques in Herat and Kabul. Both the Western-backed government in Kabul and the main Islamist militant group, the Taliban, fight Islamic State.

The militant group first appeared in Afghanistan three years ago. As well as its main stronghold in the eastern province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, its fighters have been active in northern Afghanistan.

While sectarian violence in mainly Sunni Muslim Afghanistan was previously rare, a series of attacks over recent years, many claimed by IS, have killed hundreds of Shi'ites.


Related Content

April 7, 2018
Voices from the Arab press: Chaos in the White House and Iran

By MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 20 - 35
    Elat
    15 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut