As Trump blasts Syria chemical attack, official hints at military response

United States President Donald Trump condemned the chemical attack carried out by the Syrian government Saturday, claiming Russia and Iran "responsible" for backing Syrian President Bashar Assad.



"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price.......to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!," he wrote on Twitter.





Russia's Foreign Ministry said reports of a gas attack in Syria were bogus and any military action taken based on such "invented and fabricated excuses" could lead to severe consequences.



"The spread of bogus stories about the use of chlorine and other poisonous substances by (Syrian) government forces continues. Yet another such fabricated piece of information about an alleged chemical attack in Douma appeared yesterday," the ministry said in a statement.



"We have warned several times recently against such dangerous provocations. The aim of such deceitful speculation, lacking any kind of grounding, is to shield terrorists... and to attempt to justify possible external uses of force."

He criticized former president Barack Obama's handling of the situation in a follow-up tweet, saying had he handled the situation differently, "Animal Assad would have been history."In the early stages of the Syrian Civil War, Obama said any chemical weapons used in the fight would be a "red line" concerning the entire region, including Israel."We have been very clear to the Assad regime, but also to other players on the ground, that a red line for us is we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized," he said in remarks to the White House press corps in 2012. "That would change my calculus. That would change my equation."On Saturday, a chemical attack in Ghouta reportedly killed over 100 people , a claim denied by both the Syrian and Russian governments.One of Trump's top homeland security advisers also said on Sunday the Unites States will not rule out launching a missile attack in response to new reports about a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta, Syria."I wouldn't take anything off the table," White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert said in an interview on ABC's This Week."We are looking into the attack at this point," he said, adding that the photos of the incident are "horrible."Over the weekend, the US Department of State said the attack demanded "an immediate response by the international community.""The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable and any further attacks prevented immediately... By shielding its ally Syria, Russia has breached its commitments to the United Nations as a framework guarantor. It has betrayed the Chemical Weapons Convention and UN Security Council Resolution 2118. Russia’s protection of the Assad regime and failure to stop the use of chemical weapons in Syria calls into question its commitment to resolving the overall crisis and to larger non-proliferation priorities," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release on Saturday.Reuters contributed to this report