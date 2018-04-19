Belgium companies sold deadly chemicals to Assad in violation of sanctions

The Belgium city of Antwerp's criminal court opened cases against three Flemish companies for alleged violations

of EU sanctions barring the sale of illegal chemical to the Syrian regime, according to a Wednesday report from the Belgium news weekly Knack.



Knack magazine reported that the Belgian companies — AAE Chemie, Danmar Logistics, and the shut-down Anex Customs — exported the chemicals to Syria's regime, including isopropanol, a chemical that can be manufactured for the use of sarin nerve gas.





The regime of Syrian president Bashar Assad used sarin gas in a massive chemical attack on civilians in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta in 2013, resulting in the deaths of 1,4000 people. According to Knack and the website Syrian Archive, "Belgian companies exported 96 tonnes of isopropanol, a sarin precursor, to Syria between 2014 and 2016."The joint media report said "UN Comtrade statistics show that Belgium was the only EU member state that continued to export (iso)propanol to Syria since EU sanctions were imposed in 2013."The report showed that Belgium also sold deadly chemicals to Lebanon. The criminal trial in Antwerp involving the companies is slated for May 15. Belgium customs authorities filed the criminal case against the companies. The French wire service APA reported that the Belgium finance ministry said the criminal case involve"making false customs declaration, as the companies had not listed isopropanol on the shipping documents." Isopropanol can also be used for paint products.In April, 2017, the US launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Shayrat Air Base site believed to have been used by Assad's regime for the production of sarin gas in the mass murder of Syrians. According to a UN report, the Syrian regime murdered more than 80 people in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun in April 2017.Knack reported that the companies said they were not aware that export licenses were required for the sale of chemicals to Syria. The companies said the Belgium custom authorities did not bar any of the chemical exports to Syria.Syrian Archive and Knack said that "According to the summons cited by court press judge Roland Cassiers, 24 shipments of sanctioned chemicals from Belgium to Syria and Lebanon took place between May 2014 and December 2016, in which 165 tonnes of isopropanol (69 tonnes to Lebanon and the remaining shipments to Syria), 219 tonnes of acetone, 77 tonnes of methanol and 21 tonnes of dichloromethane had been exported without the appropriate licenses."European companies from France and Germany have played a role in advancing Assad's chemical warfare. The Germany company Krempel sold material to Iran's regime that later turned up in Iranian chemical rockets in Ghouta. The Iranian chemical missiles with the "Made in Germany" material resulted resulted in 21 injuries, including many children in January and February.France announced in January it sanctioned companies and 25 people for aiding Syria's chemical weapons program. According to the French announcement, the businesspeople and companies sanctioned are based in Paris, Beirut, China and Damascus.Germany has allowed Krempel to continue to trade with Iran and refused to disclose to The Jerusalem Post the names of dual-use deals and companies trading with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran is the Syrian regime's main military and economic sponsor in the seven year war to wipe out opposition and rebel forces in Syria.