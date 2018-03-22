March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Failing health? PA hires cardiologist to monitor President Abbas

The heart specialist, a German-Palestinian, has been working at the PA presidential headquarters in Ramallah alongside Abbas’s longtime personal doctor for the past month.

By
March 22, 2018 14:19
1 minute read.
President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A cardiologist was recently added to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s staff to monitor his health, a Palestinian source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. 

The heart specialist, a German-Palestinian, has been working at the PA presidential headquarters in Ramallah alongside Abbas’s longtime personal doctor for the past month, the source said in a phone call.

The Associated Press first reported that the cardiologist was added to Abbas’s staff.

The addition of a cardiologist to Abbas’s staff comes after the 82-year-old leader underwent medical checks last month at a hospital in the United States.

Abbas told official PA television he received “positive and reassuring” results for the checks, without elaborating.

Jabril Rajoub, a senior Fatah official, told official PA television on March 10 that the checks involved a biopsy. Rajoub said the results of the biopsy showed Abbas is healthy. 

Biopsies are typically performed to analyze abnormalities which appear on a x-ray or scan, according to a US-based radiologist.

In October 2016, Abbas underwent a cardiac catheterization, a procedure used to diagnose and treat heart problems, which doctors said showed normal results.


