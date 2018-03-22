Failing health? PA hires cardiologist to monitor President Abbas

A cardiologist was recently added to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s staff to monitor his health, a Palestinian source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.



The heart specialist, a German-Palestinian, has been working at the PA presidential headquarters in Ramallah alongside Abbas’s longtime personal doctor for the past month, the source said in a phone call.





The Associated Press first reported that the cardiologist was added to Abbas’s staff.The addition of a cardiologist to Abbas’s staff comes after the 82-year-old leader underwent medical checks last month at a hospital in the United States.Abbas told official PA television he received “positive and reassuring” results for the checks, without elaborating.Jabril Rajoub, a senior Fatah official, told official PA television on March 10 that the checks involved a biopsy. Rajoub said the results of the biopsy showed Abbas is healthy.Biopsies are typically performed to analyze abnormalities which appear on a x-ray or scan, according to a US-based radiologist.In October 2016, Abbas underwent a cardiac catheterization, a procedure used to diagnose and treat heart problems, which doctors said showed normal results.