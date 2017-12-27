Gazan zookeeper takes to social media to sell lion cubs

The owner of a private zoo in Gaza has advertised three two-month-old lion cubs on social media in an attempt to sell them, claiming he will no longer be able to feed or take care of them as they grow.



Muhammad Ahmad Jumaa wrote in a Facebook post that he was selling the cubs for $5,000 each. “Because of the bad economic situation and the difficulty of financing food and drink [for his zoo], I was forced to put up for sale three cubs born around a month ago,” he said.





He added that the money would also go towards taking care of the pride of lions he has in the zoo, which includes two males and three females, as well as the other animals at the zoo.In an interview with AFP on Saturday, he said he hopes the money will prevent the closure of his zoo, which is located in the southern city of Rafah bordering on Egypt.“We need $290 to $430 a day to feed the animals at the zoo,” he said, adding that he has owned the zoo for 23 years. “We have a male and female lion who had cubs and their first litter died, this is their second litter. One of the four cubs died and now there are three left.”Jumaa named the cubs Palestine, Al Quds “as a tribute to Al Quds (Jerusalem in Arabic),” and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in honor of the Turkish prime minister.He said that tourism in the Gaza strip was basically non-existent, which has led to dire straits.Although many people were interested in the lion cubs, Jumaa said none of the offers he received were serious, adding that potential buyers shared the same concerns he has.In pictures and a video that emerged of the zoo, children were seen holding and patting the three small cubs, as well as playing with them while riding on a merry-go-round.In August 2016, animal welfare non-profit Four Paws rescued 15 animals from a Gazan zoo in Khan Younis, which was dubbed “the worst in the world” after it was found many of its animals had starved to death.A tiger, an emu, a pelican, two tortoises, two birds, a deer, five monkeys and two porcupines were among the 2016 rescue, which was done in conjunction between the Israeli and Palestinian governments. The animals found new homes in South Africa, Jordan, and Israel.The zoo was closed down by Four Paws soon after the animal rescue mission.Since 2008, there have been multiple attempts to smuggle in animals and rare birds into Gaza from Egypt and Israel, including a tiger, peacocks and crocodiles.In some of the successful smuggling cases, the owners or zookeepers in Gaza were then unable to take proper care of the animals and have either died or had to be saved by animal rights groups.Most recently, in February this year, a 44-year-old man from Gaza City was arrested at the Erez Crossing after attempting to smuggle 30 rare songbirds out of Gaza and into east Jerusalem to sell for thousands of shekels.