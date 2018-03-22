Hamas arrests suspect in attempted assassination of Palestinian PM

GAZA -Hamas-run security forces in Gaza detained a main suspect in last week's assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after a gun battle on Thursday in which two security officers were killed, a security official said.



The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was wounded in the shootout with security forces that surrounded his hideout in the central Gaza Strip, the official said.

On March 13th, Hamdallah and PA General Intelligence Services chief Majid Faraj survived an assassination attempt when their motorcade was targeted by an explosion and came under gunfire in the Beit Hanoun area in northeastern Gaza, the official PA news site Wafa reported.PA's Hamdallah safe after explosion near convoy in Gaza, March 13, 2018 (Reuters) PA officials say they believe the bomb was professionally made , and PA President Mahmoud Abbas placed the blame squarely on Hamas, saying, “We are fully aware that Hamas is the one who stands behind that incident and carried it out.”Two other gunmen were also detained, the security official added. Hamas condemned the assassination attempt last week and had declared a $5,000 reward for anyone giving information about the suspect's whereabouts. It provided no immediate details on his alleged motive or of an affiliation to any militant group.Adam Rasgon and JPost.com staff contributed to this report.