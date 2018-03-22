March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Hamas arrests suspect in attempted assassination of Palestinian PM

Two security officers killed in gunbattle during arrest. Suspect also wounded in clash.

By REUTERS
March 22, 2018 12:08
1 minute read.
The site of an explosion that targeted the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah

Hamas police chief Tayseer al-Batish inspects the site of an explosion that targeted the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, in the northern Gaza Strip. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

GAZA -Hamas-run security forces in Gaza detained a main suspect in last week's assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after a gun battle on Thursday in which two security officers were killed, a security official said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was wounded in the shootout with security forces that surrounded his hideout in the central Gaza Strip, the official said.

On March 13th, Hamdallah and PA General Intelligence Services chief Majid Faraj survived an assassination attempt when their motorcade was targeted by an explosion and came under gunfire in the Beit Hanoun area in northeastern Gaza, the official PA news site Wafa reported.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.
PA's Hamdallah safe after explosion near convoy in Gaza, March 13, 2018 (Reuters)

PA officials say they believe the bomb was professionally made, and PA President Mahmoud Abbas placed the blame squarely on Hamas, saying, “We are fully aware that Hamas is the one who stands behind that incident and carried it out.”

Two other gunmen were also detained, the security official added.

Hamas condemned the assassination attempt last week and had declared a $5,000 reward for anyone giving information about the suspect's whereabouts. It provided no immediate details on his alleged motive or of an affiliation to any militant group.

Adam Rasgon and JPost.com staff contributed to this report.


Related Content

March 22, 2018
Civilians flood out of Syria's Douma, war monitor says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 29
    Jerusalem
    20 - 29
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut