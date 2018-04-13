Nasrallah: Israel targeting Syria air base was 'a historic mistake'

Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addressed Israelis Friday evening regarding the country's alleged strike on Sunday of a Syrian air base.



"This is the first time in 7 years the Israelis have deliberately killed Iranian revolutionary guards in the airport," Nassrallah said. "Attacking a T-4 airport is a pivotal incident in the history of the region that can't be ignored.





"You made a historic mistake and a great folly which brings you into direct confrontation with Iran."Earlier on Friday, an interview with Hezbollah's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem in Lebanese newspaper al-Joumharia reported that the Iran-backed organization does not believe a direct US-Russia clash or a wider all-out war will occur over Syria, unless "[US President Donald] Trump and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu completely lose their minds."Iran's expanding power in Syria has caused deep alarm in Israel, which is believed to have mounted air strikes in Syria against what it describes as Hezbollah and Iranian targets.Tehran has threatened to respond to an air strike on a Syrian military base on Monday which it blamed on Israel, as did Damascus and Moscow.Qassem said the strike, which killed seven Iranians, was an assault "on both Syria and Iran that has consequences which I do not know the limit of now."Hezbollah, which last fought a major war with Israel in 2006, would not open a new front against its arch-foe from Lebanon, he said. "But the resistance is ready for surprises."Hezbollah does not expect Israel to launch a war for now but is prepared for one, Qassem told Reuters in an interview last month.