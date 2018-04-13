April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Nasrallah: Israel targeting Syria air base was 'a historic mistake'

The Hezbollah leader says the strike brought Israel into "direct confrontation with Iran."

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
April 13, 2018 19:06
1 minute read.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addressed Israelis Friday evening regarding the country's alleged strike on Sunday of a Syrian air base.

"This is the first time in 7 years the Israelis have deliberately killed Iranian revolutionary guards in the airport," Nassrallah said. "Attacking a T-4 airport is a pivotal incident in the history of the region that can't be ignored.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"You made a historic mistake and a great folly which brings you into direct confrontation with Iran."

Earlier on Friday, an interview with Hezbollah's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem in Lebanese newspaper al-Joumharia reported that the Iran-backed organization does not believe a direct US-Russia clash or a wider all-out war will occur over Syria, unless "[US President Donald] Trump and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu completely lose their minds."

Iran's expanding power in Syria has caused deep alarm in Israel, which is believed to have mounted air strikes in Syria against what it describes as Hezbollah and Iranian targets.

Tehran has threatened to respond to an air strike on a Syrian military base on Monday which it blamed on Israel, as did Damascus and Moscow.

Qassem said the strike, which killed seven Iranians, was an assault "on both Syria and Iran that has consequences which I do not know the limit of now."

Hezbollah, which last fought a major war with Israel in 2006, would not open a new front against its arch-foe from Lebanon, he said. "But the resistance is ready for surprises."

Hezbollah does not expect Israel to launch a war for now but is prepared for one, Qassem told Reuters in an interview last month.


Related Content

Lt.-Col. L., the pilot who downed the Iranian drone over Israel early on February 10
April 13, 2018
IDF: Iranian drone we downed was on armed sabotage mission

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 24
    Jerusalem
    13 - 24
    Haifa
  • 21 - 32
    Elat
    17 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut