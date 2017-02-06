Putin disagrees with Trump: Iran not a terrorist state

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman told reporters on Monday that the Kremlin did not agree with comments by US President Donald Trump that Iran was a terrorist state.



But differences between Russia and the United States should not stop the two countries from building a mutually beneficial relationship, said Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman.

Trump told Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he thought the deal with Iran was the "worst deal I've ever seen negotiated," adding that "I think it was a deal that never should have been done." (Trump interview with Bill O'Reilly)



"It's a shame that we've had a deal like that, that we had to sign a deal like that and there was no reason to do it. If you're going to do it than have a good deal."



When asked whether it was possible he would "tear up the deal," Trump said "let's see what happens."



"I can say this," Trump said, "they have total disregard for our country, they are the number one terrorist state, their sending money all over the place and weapons. And they can't do that."

Relevant to your professional network? Please share on Linkedin

"It's not a secret that Moscow and Washington's views on many international issues are diametrically opposed," Peskov said.The Kremlin also said that it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about President Vladimir Putin in the interview with Trump.O'Reilly described Putin as "a killer" in the interview with Trump as he tried to press the US president to explain more fully why he respected his Russian counterpart. O'Reilly did not say who he thought Putin had killed."We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.