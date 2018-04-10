Islamic Jihad: Secretary-general underwent heart surgery, condition stable

Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ramadan Shalah recently underwent heart surgery and his condition is stable, Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Tuesday.



Shalah, 60, became secretary-general of Islamic Jihad in 1995 shortly after the organization's co-founder and former secretary-general Fathi Shikaki was assassinated in Malta.





“Islamic Jihad in Palestine confirms that Secretary-General Ramadan Abdullah Shalah recently underwent a heart operation and that his condition is stable and he is receiving follow-up medical care,” the statement, posted on the Islamic-Jihad linked Palestine Today news site, said.The organization issued the statement after Quds Press, an Arabic news site, reported that Shalah had fallen into a coma a few weeks ago after suffering consecutive heart attacks and was undergoing surgery in a Beirut hospital. According to a source cited in the report, doctors said that Shalah “would not be able to return to work even if he woke up from the coma.”The Islamic Jihad statement did not deny other reports that Shalah had been poisoned.However, earlier on Tuesday Ahmad Mudalil, a Gaza-based Islamic Jihad leader, told the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center that Shalah “is ill due to natural causes.”Shalah has been based in Damascus for several years and is classified as a “specially designated terrorist” by the US government.Israel considers Islamic Jihad a terrorist group.