April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Islamic Jihad: Secretary-general underwent heart surgery, condition stable

The Islamic Jihad statement did not deny reports that Shalah had been poisoned.

By
April 10, 2018 14:00
1 minute read.
ISLAMIC JIHAD leader Ramadan Shalah (left) meets with Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan

ISLAMIC JIHAD leader Ramadan Shalah (left) meets with Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan in Tehran on Tuesday. (photo credit: IRANIAN MEDIA)

Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ramadan Shalah recently underwent heart surgery and his condition is stable, Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shalah, 60, became secretary-general of Islamic Jihad in 1995 shortly after the organization's co-founder and former secretary-general Fathi Shikaki was assassinated in Malta.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Islamic Jihad in Palestine confirms that Secretary-General Ramadan Abdullah Shalah recently underwent a heart operation and that his condition is stable and he is receiving follow-up medical care,” the statement, posted on the Islamic-Jihad linked Palestine Today news site, said.

The organization issued the statement after Quds Press, an Arabic news site, reported that Shalah had fallen into a coma a few weeks ago after suffering consecutive heart attacks and was undergoing surgery in a Beirut hospital. According to a source cited in the report, doctors said that Shalah “would not be able to return to work even if he woke up from the coma.”

The Islamic Jihad statement did not deny other reports that Shalah had been poisoned.

However, earlier on Tuesday Ahmad Mudalil, a Gaza-based Islamic Jihad leader, told the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center that Shalah “is ill due to natural causes.”

Shalah has been based in Damascus for several years and is classified as a “specially designated terrorist” by the US government.

Israel considers Islamic Jihad a terrorist group.


Related Content

April 10, 2018
Syrian rebels evacuated from Douma reach northwest, according to monitor

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut