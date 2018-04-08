Israeli officials: U.S. must strike in Syria

The United States must attack the regime of Bashar Assad in Syria in response to the regime chemical gas strike on the Syrian town Douma that killed more than 70 people, Strategic Affairs and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Sunday.



Speaking on Army Radio, Erdan, who is Netanyahu’s number two in Likud, said he hoped US military action against the Assad regime would be taken again, as it was when the regime used chemical weapons against its people in the past.





“The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day,” Erdan said. “It shows the need for strengthening the presence of Americans and other international forces, because without them the genocide we are seeing will only intensify.”Erdan made the statement a week after US President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw American forces from Syria . The minister said Israel must intensify its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to help the Syrian people.The Syrian regime, as well as it's backers in Moscow, have denied the charges chemical weapons were used by the military."The spread of bogus stories about the use of chlorine and other poisonous substances by (Syrian) government forces continues. Yet another such fabricated piece of information about an alleged chemical attack in Douma appeared yesterday," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.Construction Minister Yoav Galant, a former IDF major-general who is the security figure closest to Netanyahu, also expressed hope that military action would be taken against the Syrian leader.“Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him,” Galant said.Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay said he was shocked and pained by the pictures from Douma. He said it was a reminder that Israel must rely on itself, if Assad, who, he noted, heads the small Alawite minority in Syria, can attack his people with the support of Russia and silence of the US.Opposition leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) posted an article he wrote for The Jerusalem Post on his Twitter page in English and Hebrew.“More slaughter by the butcher in Damascus,” Herzog tweeted. “I have repeatedly worked and called for international action as the world stands by. We need US leadership combining decisive military action as well as diplomacy with Russia.”Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai demanded an emergency meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to discuss the readiness of the Israeli Homefront for a Syrian chemical attack on Israel. He noted that gas masks distributed to Israelis when there were chemical threats from Iraq were returned when then-defense minister Moshe Ya’alon said Israel no longer faced a chemical threat.“The Israeli approach of saying ‘don’t worry because it will be alright’ has already been proven wrong,” Shai said. “History has proven that the unreasonable can quickly become reality.”Such issues are expected to be discussed Monday, when a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee subcommittee headed by former defense minister Amir Peretz will convene to discuss the security and environmental threats to Israel's ammonia plant in Haifa.MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, also from the Zionist Union, wrote a letter to the prime minister urging him to implement a plan to absorb Syrian children effected by the war."There is no doubt that the health services providers in the north are doing an extraordinary job supporting and aiding, but because we are Israelis and Jews, we are required to do more," she wrote.For the last five years, Israeli doctors have been treating people injured in the civil war battles raging in the neighboring country.