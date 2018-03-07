March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Less than a fifth of Palestinian women participate in work force

While in Israel 59% of women participate in the work force, only 19% of Palestinian women are employed in either part-time or full-time positions.

By
March 7, 2018 16:41
1 minute read.
Palestinian women celebrate outside Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Palestinian women celebrate outside Temple Mount in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)

Less than a fifth of Palestinian women in the West Bank and Gaza Strip participate in the workforce, according to a Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics report.

The PCBS published the finding as part of a special report it issued on Wednesday ahead of International Women’s Day.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Nineteen percent of women in the West Bank and Gaza have either part- or full-time jobs, whereas 71.2% of men have some form of employment.

In Israel, 59% of women participate in the labor force, according to the World Bank.

Louay Shehada, a PCBS official, said in a phone call that anyone who is 15 or older and works at least 15 hours weekly is counted in the workforce.

The PCBS report also found that the average wage of Palestinian women is 29% lower than that of their male counterparts. It indicates that women’s and men’s mean salaries respectively stand at NIS 85 and NIS 120 daily.

Fadwa al-Labadi, a professor of women’s studies at Al-Quds University, cited three main reasons for the gender wage gap.

“The first reason is women receive few promotions compared to men. The second reason is that employers do not give women additional child allotments, as they do for men. The final reason is employers in the private sector provide women with lesser salaries than men,” she said in a phone call.

The PCBS report also found that 20% of women were married before turning 18, while only 1% of men wedded prior to that age.

In particular, it says that 37% and 42% of women in the Hebron and Gaza City regions respectively married before reaching the age of 18.


Related Content

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraord
March 7, 2018
Palestinian parliament to convene in rare meeting next month

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut