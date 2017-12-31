December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Palestinian Authority recalls top diplomat to DC, official media reports

By
December 31, 2017 20:23

The report comes amid a diplomatic row between the Palestinians and US President Donald Trump over the latter’s recent changes to American policy on Jerusalem.

1 minute read.



Husam Zomlot Abbas

Husam Zomlot and Mahmoud Abbas.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on Sunday recalled Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Ambassador in Washington, DC Husam Zomlot, official PA media reported.

Maliki recalled the top Palestinian diplomat in the US capital for “consultations,” the report said, without elaborating.

About an hour after the report was posted on official PA media outlets, it was removed. Zomlot and Majdi al-Khalidi, Abbas’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report comes amid a diplomatic row between the Palestinians and US President Donald Trump over the latter’s recent changes to American policy on Jerusalem.

In early December, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated a process to relocate the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to the holy city, breaking with decades of American policy. Nonetheless, the US president said the final status of Jerusalem would be up to Israel and the Palestinians to decide.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has reacted to Trump’s decisions, saying the Palestinians would no longer work with the US as an interlocutor in the peace process between themselves and Israel.
Palestinian leader Abbas says Trump's 'crime' over Jerusalem precludes US peace role (Reuters)

“We do not want America… After these decisions, we will not accept them… As long as they act like this, we do not want them,” Abbas told the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in a speech in mid-December, referring to Trump’s decisions on Jerusalem.

Zomlot arrived in the American capital in April and previously served as an adviser to Abbas for strategic affairs.


