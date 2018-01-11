January 12 2018
|
Tevet, 25, 5778
|
Albert Einstein memorabilia to be displayed for 1st time in Asia

By
January 11, 2018 18:08

In all, 75 artifacts were shipped from Jerusalem to Taipei.

1 minute read.



'Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions' opens in Taiwan

'Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions' opens in Taiwan. (photo credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)

The Albert Einstein Archives at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem will go on display in Asia for the first time next week.

The exhibit, Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions, was curated by Avi Muller and is set to open on Friday at the National Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan.

Scores of original Einstein memorabilia will be displayed, including his 1921 Nobel Prize; handwritten pages on the Theory of Relativity; letters exchanged with Sigmund Freud, family members and lovers; and the physicist’s own vinyl record collection.

Taipei will house the collection through April 8, after which the exhibit will travel to China and Japan.

The historic collaboration began more than two years ago, according to the university, when Taiwan’s Blue Dragon Art Company reached out to the Einstein Archives to propose the exhibit. Since then, curators, conservationists, shippers and handlers have worked to edit, collect, wrap and transport the 100-year-old collection.

In all, 75 artifacts were shipped from Jerusalem to Taipei. A Brink’s armored truck, complete with a police escort and a dummy car to throw off thieves, delivered the collection.

Some 40 of the more valuable artifacts were hand-delivered by Dr. Roni Grosz, curator of the archives, and his colleague, chief conservator Neil McManus.

“This exciting new exhibition in Taiwan further deepens Hebrew University’s ties with the people of Asia,” said university president Prof. Asher Cohen. “For years our academics have collaborated with their colleagues in the Far East, now the people of Taiwan will get to experience one of our greatest minds up close.”


