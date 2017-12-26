Legendary comic trio to reunite for charity with hologram stand-in

The Tal Center for Integrative Oncology and its founder agent for the stars Zohar Yakobson are putting on the second annual "Evening of Healthy Laughter" to benefit young cancer patients aimed at increasing awareness of the need for tailored treatment.



Alongside Israeli comedians, Adi Ashkenazi, Israel Katorza, Eli Yatzpan, Tzipi Shavit, Orna Banai, Hanna Laszlo, Guri Alfi and Einav Galili, attendees will be treated to a unique reunion of the legendary comic trio "HaGashash HaHiver."







The act is making up for the loss of Yisrael Poliakov, who died of cancer in 2007, by having a hologram take his place alongside Shaike Levy and Gavri Banai.



The Tal Center was founded by Zohar and Yankele Yakobson in memory of their beloved daughter Tal, who died at the age of 26. The organization, managed by Shira Segal Kuperman, is working to change the culture of cancer treatment. Studies indicate that 4,000 young people are diagnosed with cancer every year and the number is climbing. According to research conducted in Europe, the chances of recovery of young people is significantly affected by late diagnosis, unfamiliarity with early signs and treatment that does not relate to the patient's individual biological and psychosocial needs.



"Tal was an activist young woman who devoted her whole life to human and animal rights. The disease caught her at the peak of life, with endless dreams. The encounter with the system left us feeling a great need to act to change the experience and loneliness of younger patients," said Yakobson. "When a young woman is forced to leave almost every framework that she has managed to build for herself: studies, friends, relationships, sexuality and fertility, and gets hospitalized in a ward together with 80-year-old women, it is simply wrong and harms her mental strength and hope for healing.



The event takes place on Tuesday Jan. 30 at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium Heichal Hatarbut in Tel Aviv







