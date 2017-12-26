December 26 2017
|
Tevet, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Legendary comic trio to reunite for charity with hologram stand-in

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 26, 2017 12:50

HaGashash HaHiver to perform alongside A-List Israeli comedians in a benefit for The Tal Center for Integrative Oncology.

2 minute read.



HaGashash HaHiver's Yisrael Poliakov (left) Shaike Levy and Gavri Banai in concert

HaGashash HaHiver's Yisrael Poliakov (left) Shaike Levy and Gavri Banai in concert. (photo credit: NACHOOM ASIS WIKIMEDIA COMMONS CC-BY-SA 4.0)

The Tal Center for Integrative Oncology and its founder agent for the stars Zohar Yakobson are putting on the second annual "Evening of Healthy Laughter"  to benefit young cancer patients aimed at increasing awareness of the need for tailored treatment.

Alongside Israeli comedians, Adi Ashkenazi, Israel Katorza, Eli Yatzpan, Tzipi Shavit, Orna Banai, Hanna Laszlo, Guri Alfi and Einav Galili, attendees will be treated to a unique reunion of the legendary comic trio "HaGashash HaHiver."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The act is making up for the loss of Yisrael Poliakov, who died of cancer in 2007, by having a hologram take his place alongside Shaike Levy and Gavri Banai.

The Tal Center was founded by Zohar and Yankele Yakobson in memory of their beloved daughter Tal, who died at the age of 26. The organization, managed by Shira Segal Kuperman, is working to change the culture of cancer treatment. Studies indicate that 4,000 young people are diagnosed with cancer every year and the number is climbing. According to research conducted in Europe, the chances of recovery of young people is significantly affected by late diagnosis, unfamiliarity with early signs and treatment that does not relate to the patient's individual biological and psychosocial needs.

"Tal was an activist young woman who devoted her whole life to human and animal rights. The disease caught her at the peak of life, with endless dreams. The encounter with the system left us feeling a great need to act to change the experience and loneliness of younger patients," said Yakobson. "When a young woman is forced to leave almost every framework that she has managed to build for herself: studies, friends, relationships, sexuality and fertility, and gets hospitalized in a ward together with 80-year-old women, it is simply wrong and harms her mental strength and hope for healing.

The event takes place on Tuesday Jan. 30 at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium Heichal Hatarbut in Tel Aviv


Related Content
Yeng Constantino's Instagram account
December 26, 2017
Pop star Yeng Constantino snaps her way through the Holy Land

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut