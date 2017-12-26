Pop star Yeng Constantino snaps her way through the Holy Land

Filipina pop-rock singer and reality TV star Yeng Constantino is currently in Israel, touring the country and it's sites with her husband Yan Asuncion.



The couple took advantage of the Christmas period and the great weather to visit some of the country's holy sites add some Holy land charm to her Instagram account.





Among the places they visited: The Tel Aviv beach, ancient Jaffa, the Mount of Olives, the Western Wall and Nazareth.Yeng, who has earned dozens of music awards in her home country, arrived in Israel after going on Safari in Kenya.Her Instagram account also features photos from Melbourne, Vienna and Toronto.