March 26 2018
Nisan, 10, 5778
WATCH: Israeli comedians take Amsterdam

Can these Israeli comedians make the Dutch laugh?

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 26, 2018 16:58

Funny Monday in Amsterdam (Courtesy Yohay Sponder)

Funny Monday in Amsterdam (Courtesy Yohay Sponder)

Israeli comedy duo Yohay Sponder and Shahar Hason took their English comedy bits to Amsterdam's Boom Chicago Theater earlier this month.

Well-known Israeli comedians Sponder and Hason take time from their Hebrew routines each week for their comedy show "Funny Monday," where they perform stand up in English in Tel Aviv.

This is not the first time the comedians traveled abroad with their routine, and have performed in London and Edinburgh as well.

For tickets to their shows and more clips from their stand-up, visit www.sponder-standup.com.


