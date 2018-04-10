April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
What is BJ Novak doing in Israel?

'The Office' star was spotted around Jerusalem.

By
April 10, 2018 12:32
2 minute read.
Actor BJ Novak

Actor BJ Novak. (photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)

He arrived without paparazzi, or even a social media announcement. But actor and author BJ Novak - best known for playing Ryan on the American version of The Office - has been spotted around Jerusalem this week. The reason for his visit remains a mystery.

Novak has been in the country since at least Friday, when he posted on his Instagram story - which disappears in 24 hours - a photo from McDonalds.

Novak, who grew up in a Jewish family in Massachussets and attended a Solomon Schechter Day School, hasn't posted much about his trip. But that hasn't stopped him from being spotted around Jerusalem on Monday.

First, tour guide Gal Abdu posted a photo of himself and Novak overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem.

"My guest today was a world known actor, and I didn't know him," wrote Abdu. "Well, a super exciting tour Anyway, Loved it!"



Then later that night, Novak stopped by popular kosher eatery Crave in Mahaneh Yehuda. The eatery posted a photo on Instagram of Facebook of the actor posting with co-owner James Oppenheim.



While it's not clear if Novak is in town for business or pleasure, it's clear he appears to be having a good time.


