What is BJ Novak doing in Israel?

He arrived without paparazzi, or even a social media announcement. But actor and author BJ Novak - best known for playing Ryan on the American version of The Office - has been spotted around Jerusalem this week. The reason for his visit remains a mystery.



Novak has been in the country since at least Friday, when he posted on his Instagram story - which disappears in 24 hours - a photo from McDonalds.





Novak, who grew up in a Jewish family in Massachussets and attended a Solomon Schechter Day School, hasn't posted much about his trip. But that hasn't stopped him from being spotted around Jerusalem on Monday.First, tour guide Gal Abdu posted a photo of himself and Novak overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem."My guest today was a world known actor, and I didn't know him," wrote Abdu. "Well, a super exciting tour Anyway, Loved it!"Then later that night, Novak stopped by popular kosher eatery Crave in Mahaneh Yehuda. The eatery posted a photo on Instagram of Facebook of the actor posting with co-owner James Oppenheim.While it's not clear if Novak is in town for business or pleasure, it's clear he appears to be having a good time.