Balfour Declaration

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Unanimously passed resolution "recognizes the importance of the establishment of the modern State of Israel as a secure and democratic homeland for the Jewish people."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Israel is one of our closest friends and allies, and it is important that we stand with her and honor this important milestone," say the initiators of the resolution.
By MICHAEL WILNER
A shoe shop in Ramallah demands British and American remorse over Balfour Declaration and "Trump's dirty decision."
By AMY SPIRO
"The British must apologize for their crime."
By BEN LYNFIELD
The United Kingdom should apologize for issuing the Balfour Declaration, says Hamdallah.
By ADAM RASGON
“The Balfour Declaration is an historic statement for which Her Majesty’s Government does not intend to apologize.”
“The Balfour Declaration is an historic statement for which Her Majesty’s Government does not intend to apologize. We are proud of our role in creating the State of Israel."
By ADAM RASGON,REUTERS
Christian groups host 100th anniversary event at European Parliament.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
There is still a while to go until biblical borders of Israel are established.
Historians have recorded how General Allenby had given each of his soldiers a Bible, and he was often found on his knees looking for direction from above.
The prime minister thanks community members for being a bridge between Israel and the UK.
FIU police dog identified possible explosives in the suspects car, leading to the evacuation of a university parking garage.
By JTA
The World Zionist Organization marks 100 years to the fateful document, bringing the top tier of Israel's security establishment to discuss the challenges ahead.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
UK Foreign Secretary addresses Board of Deputies of British Jews Parliamentary reception.
On the Balfour Declaration's centenary, Elliot Jager argues that while Arab opposition to a Jewish national home remains the crux of the conflict, the nature of Jewish anti-Zionism is unchanged.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"Honorable Lord Arthur James Balfour, First and foremost, allow me to express our deep regret over the delay in response," WZO Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel wrote in the letter.
Recalling the heroes who sacrificed so much for Zionism and world democracy
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
100 ans après, la célèbre lettre ouverte du ministre des Affaires étrangères britannique reste un sujet de controverse. Qu’en pensent les descendants de Lord Balfour ?
By GOL KALEV
Tous les prétextes sont bons pour justifier le narratif biaisé des Palestiniens
By MICHELE MAZEL
Chroniques de l’unique voyage dans la Ville sainte du leader sioniste
By KKL-JNF
KL-JNF and JNF Australia to inaugurate museum dedicated to turning point battle.
The Balfour Declaration is actually a letter from Sir Arthur Balfour to Lord Rothschild with a notable sentence that inspired the aliya of many Jews around the world.
By DAVID GEFFEN
A great deal of money from various members of the Sieff family went into promoting the Zionist cause and helping the development of Israel before and after statehood.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The exhibition incorporates a wide variety of visual works by artists who emigrated from the former USSR as children, and address migration from the perspective of a longing for childhood memories.
By BARRY DAVIS
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud), who will speak at the conference, said he would ask the European Parliament to take action to stop funding for boycotts of Israel.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The Labour leader spoke to a several-thousand strong crowd on Saturday, calling on his country to address the plight of the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Strategic affairs minister says event protesting centennial of Balfour declaration is organized by Hamas supporters.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The Labour leader will instead send Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry in his place.
People literally begged to get in, especially to the session featuring former British prime minister Tony Blair.
This week marks the centennial of the start of British rule of Jerusalem.
British-Jewish leaders wish to see "fairness between different strands of Judaism."
Netanyahu discusses Israel's foreign policy with respect to the current tensions in the Middle East.
A prominent American pro-Palestinian historian declared on Thursday that the document written in 1917 by Lord Balfour was, for the Palestinians, "a gun pointed directly at their heads."
By YAIR ETTINGER
British Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a very strong speech in support of the Jewish state and the role her country had in creating it.
The climax of the day came later in the afternoon at the reenactment of the Light Horse Charge.
Later on Thursday, the two will attend a celebratory dinner to mark 100 years since the signing of the Balfour Declaration.
“Criticizing the government of Israel is never – and can never be – an excuse for hatred against the Jewish people," an excerpt from a much-expected speech by May reads.
Netanyahu is expected to discuss with the British premier Iran's ballistic missile development and its aggression in the region, and how those issues should now be addressed.
By HERB KEINON
MK Zouheir Bahloul and Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the crisis over what Gabbay termed "extremist" remarks of Bahloul's.
His words came amid tension that Islamic Jihad may try to retaliate for the destruction of the tunnel and the killing of a number of its men inside the tunnel.
Arab-Israeli leaders to hold a protest outside the British Embassy in Tel Aviv to mark the century that passed since the Balfour Declaration.
A British doctor dissects the 100-year quest for peace in the Middle East, from the Balfour Declaration through today.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
The documents provide a window into contrasting perspectives of the Arab-Israeli conflict and highlight the importance of the dual narrative.
By MICHAEL COHEN
At its centennial, scholars and descendants of the British statesman discuss the history of the Balfour Declaration and what it means today.
The Balfour Declaration was a letter sent by then-British foreign secretary Arthur James Balfour to Lord Walter Rothschild, a leader in the British Jewish community.
The showing in question is called “Balfour Accomplished,” currently on view at the Museum of Underground Prisoners in the Russian Compound.
As ambassador, Mark Regev is involved in interfaith activities, and hosted an iftar dinner at his residence for members of Britain’s Muslim leadership.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Britain to apologize for the Balfour Declaration, and even suggested the possibility of suing the country.
By MARK WEISS
It is an irony of history that it took the approaching centenary for an Indian prime minister to visit Israel, says a senior researcher at the Hebrew University.
By SHALVA WEIL
Efraim Halevy highlights role of NILI espionage network in creation of Israel.
President Reuven Rivlin reiterated his invitation to the British monarch while at a meeting in Jerusalem with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
From the Balfour Declaration to the first intifada, this year marks many important anniversaries in Israel's history.
Israeli president asked visiting UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to relay the invitation to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration on Wednesday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Viscount Allenby retraces his ancestor’s victorious entry to Jerusalem a century ago.
As we mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks considers what it meant in 1917 – and what it means today.
By JONATHAN SACKS
The truth is that Brandeis was involved at an important juncture in Jewish and world history, and his actions were as crucial as any of the players in the story.
By STUART GELLER
A century after the famous declaration, the PLO is spearheading a social-media campaign against it.
By ELLIOT JAGER
...and Lord Balfour in Eretz Yisrael in 1925
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
We understand that newspapers have to make money and that sensationalism sells.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s move to create a separate news corporation has been widely interpreted as yet another attempt by the government to control the media,
Arab democracy is seen as a dangerous luxury, and they prefer “pragmatic” deals with tyrants to defeat violent Islamist extremism.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Lord Balfour is admired by some for legitimizing the idea of a Jewish state in the modern world. He is loathed by others for having smugly assumed the right to determine so many fates.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
This week in Israel's social news.
It is ironic that the Balfour Declaration has also become the subject of one of the most important observances on the PA calendar.
The connection is in fact quite compelling, and it is well worth pondering as we celebrate the centennial of the Balfour Declaration today.
By MICHAEL FREUND
By ITAMAR MARCUS
The BDS campaign must be seen not only as an assault against Israel and Jewish communities.
By GILAD ERDAN
Judo and the Balfour Declaration.
Thinking forward from past to present, I see how the Balfour declarations advanced Jewish nationalism, meaning Zionism. Nevertheless, the proud Zionist activist in me shudders.
By GIL TROY
Israel celebrates 100 years since the signing of the Balfour Declaration.
To assail the Balfour Declaration as an act of colonialism is not only historically inaccurate, it would also call into question the claims to sovereignty of a number Arab nations.
By DAVID PARSONS
On the Jerusalem annexation bill, the Balfour decleration and Haredi Jews.
“Anti-Balfour” activity must principally be seen as part of a global campaign to delegitimize Israel’s very foundations.
By JONATHAN HUNTER,YOSEFF SHACHOR
The battle of Beersheba and the Balfour Declaration are now 100 years old, how do Australian-Israeli and British-Israeli relations look today?
Reflections on a trek to Albania’s Accursed Mountains region.
By JEFF BARAK
The holy and the law, judges, and Balfour.
Instead of “facilitating” Jewish statehood as Balfour had pledged, the British were now blocking it. If a Jewish state were to come into being, it would be despite British obstruction of the Balfour
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Few of today’s Palestinians have any deep roots in Palestine.
By RAYMOND APPLE
England was the first and only empire to control the Holy Land while acknowledging the Jewish people's legitimate claim to their historic homeland.
By TULY WEISZ
Israeli athletes and performers, professors, students and tourists in countries throughout the world are regularly discriminated against for being Israeli Jews.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The tragedy of the Palestinians does not stem from the Balfour Declaration.
By LIAT COLLINS
Many either discount the Balfour Declaration as less than pivotal in the creation of Israel or view it as an example of the perfidy of British colonialism.
While there are no doubt Protestants who see Zionism as an ushering in of the Second Coming, we should not reject all Christians who are zealous in their support of Israel.
By ELI KAVON
Today we are also secured by our ties in trade, investment, security, cooperation, technology and science, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
By DAVID A. DANGOOR
Life for Jews in Iraq became increasingly difficult with the rise of the Ba’ath Party.
Yediot Aharanot’s and Ynet’s investigative team spent months tracking Yosefi, and eventually sent him an undercover reporter who told him that she was pregnant by a married man.
This week, the PA received written confirmation from the British government that no apology for the “historic” Balfour Declaration would be issued.
By RUTHIE BLUM
There were no Palestinians demanding such a right because there were no Palestinians.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS