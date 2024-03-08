Pro-Palestine protesters destroy historic Lord Balfour painting in Cambridge

Activists from the organization Palestine Action destroyed a historic 1914 painting of Lord Arthur James Balfour on Friday, the group confirmed alongside footage of the vandalism.

The painting, painted over 100 years ago by artist Philip Alexius de László, was on display at the University of Cambridge’s Trinity College where activists threw red paint over it and slashed the homage.

“Arthur Balfour, then-UK foreign secretary, issued a declaration which promised to build “a national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, where the majority of the indigenous population were not Jewish. He gave away the Palestinians' homeland — a land that wasn’t his to give away,” the group wrote on their website. “After the Declaration, until 1948, the British burnt down indigenous villages to prepare the way; with this came arbitrary killings, arrests, torture, sexual violence including rape against women and men, the use of human shields, and the introduction of home demolitions as collective punishment to repress Palestinian resistance

“The British were initiating the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, fulfilling the Zionist aim to build their ‘home’ over the top of what were Palestinian communities, towns, villages, farms, and ancestral land, rich in heritage, culture and ancient archeological history].

“The Palestinians refer to this time as the Nakba — which translates into the great catastrophe. In 1948, the Zionist militia, trained by the British, forced over 750,000 Palestinians into exile, destroyed over 500 villages, and forced those who remained to live under a brutal reign of occupation].

Palestine Action activists destroy painting of Lord Balfour at Cambridge University. (Palestine Action)

“Since 1948, the Zionist regime continued to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian people which has now culminated in an intensified genocide in Gaza, which 20 United Nations experts refer to as the second Nakba. Calls for a second Nakba were repeatedly made by Israeli leaders before October 7th.”

Speaking of the current war, which began when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and murdered some 1200 people, the group claimed “In the past 154 days of genocide in Gaza, Israel has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, injured over 72,000 [9] and displaced over 1.9million — 80% of the Gaza population.”

The number of Palestinians killed during the conflict is provided by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry and Israeli officials have repeatedly called into question the trustworthiness of the figure.

Additionally, civilians in both Gaza and Israel have been internally displaced to limit civilian exposure to rockets and military actions.

Palestine Action promised, “ to continue their direct campaign until Elbit is shut down and British complicity with the colonization of Palestine ends.”

The organization also claims that “Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms supplier, who use captive Palestinians in Gaza as a human laboratory to develop their weapons, use Britain as a manufacturing outpost.”

Condemning the incident

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said he was "appalled by the moronic act of wanton vandalism."

"Perpetrators should face the full force of the law," he added in a post on X.

A spokesperson for Cambridge Police told Sky News "This afternoon we received an online report of criminal damage today to a painting at Trinity College, Cambridge.

"Officers are attending the scene to secure evidence and progress the investigation.

"No arrests have been made at this stage."

Trinity College said in a statement that it "regrets the damage caused to a portrait of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours".

The College added: "The police have been informed.

"Support is available for any member of the College community affected."