03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US envoy to the UN tweets of disappointment after being heckled.
The event was organized by WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 as part of a series of protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
The prime minister says to use all legal means possible to catch the killers of toddler Ali Dawabsha and bring them to justice.
The pastor insists that Jewish influence and money were being used to destroy Christian culture and values globally.
The Jewish Federation is still planning to hold an alternative event for the Jewish LGBTQ community.
“Zio tears replenish my electrolytes,” tweet Dyke March organizers.
“It’s very disappointing to us. It’s another example of our calendar not being respected,” said Adam Organ, Executive Director of the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Community Center.
Being pro-Israel at LGBT events has become difficult, LGBT Jewish leaders say, and at times the opposition to Israel has spilled over into making Jews feel uncomfortable about displaying their identity.
As Israel celebrates Pride, this list celebrates the Jewish stars of drag.
Group called “LGBT Jews in and around Brussels” now has 60 members.
Proceeds from benefit events within the hay Jewish community go to Jerusalem’s LGBT center, Jerusalem Open House, which was greatly affected by the recent pride parade stabbing in Israel.
Raffi Freedman-Gurspan was a powerful leader for trans inclusion” in her Brookline, Massachusetts synagogue, LGBT advocacy group says.
Exhibition, which runs through October, focuses on three Jewish pioneers of the American gay rights movement.
The laborers wore Tzitzit, black hats and even fake peyot [sidelocks] as they held anti-gay signs.
Depuis le meurtre de la jeune Shira Banki lors de la Gay Pride 2015, les organisations LGBT profitent d’un plus large consensus au sein de la population et misent sur le dialogue tous azimuts
Taking a fresh look at Pride 2016 and Jerusalem’s LGBT community, one year after Shira Banki’s murder at the parade, and the movement toward a new type of activism.
Zion Square as a space for reconciliation.
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
Obama, the first sitting president to support gay marriage, hailed the ruling as a milestone in American justice that arrived "like a thunderbolt."
Adoption by same-sex couples has been legal in Israel since 2008 but the process has been nearly impossible
Thousands of Israelis gathered in the capitol on Thursday for the Jerusalem Gay Pride parade.
"The essence of this parade is contradicting the trend of Jerusalem as a holy city," said Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern.
Harel Skaat slams Shaked over gov't opposition to same-sex couples adopting children
Activist says same-sex family is considered "suspicious, problematic."
The pop culture guru stopped at Judaism's holiest site during his trip to Israel for Pride 2017.
Tel Aviv Pride Parade is not just a celebration.
Follow the Jerusalem Post's live coverage of the Tel Aviv LGBT Pride Parade.
“The gulf between the Israeli public will and the government’s policies is widening.”
By JEREMY SHARON
Where to be and when!
Around 30,000 tourists arrived for last year’s parade and some 200,000 participated.
With alcohol aplenty, Evita is promising "a journey you won't soon forget."
YES is having gay-themed films for Pride Week, which will continue to run until June 24.
Tel Aviv is renowned worldwide for its gay-friendly festivities during pride week, and this year the focus will be on bisexual identity.
“They are part of the city of Jerusalem we take care of them, we give them all the rights they deserve. They are allowed to march, but for me to march with them is a little bit of a different story."
Record 25,000 march in annual procession 1 year after murder of Shira Banki * 2 knives seized, no injuries reported.
Rabbi Donniel Hartman: everyone must fight for the place of LGBT community in society for Israel to be the homeland of the Jewish people.
During Levenstein's speech he said he had prevented lectures by “perverts” at the IDF officers Bahad 1 training school on issues of tolerance and respect towards the LGBT community.
Yarden Noy, who was wounded by a religious zealot in a stabbing rampage at the march last year, will attend Thursday's event despite all the surrounding controversy.
‘I think the extremists fail to see us as people,’ says groom regarding decision to marry during this year’s annual parade
LGBT advocacy group Jerusalem Open House says threats of violence made by radical right-wing hate group Lehava.
The organizers of the parade canceled the march in protest, and will instead hold a demonstration outside of the city's Municipality.
CEO Sarah Kala-Meir acknowledged that the route will bring back terrible memories of the stabbing attack but said it is important to stay the course.
A roundup of Tel Aviv Pride events, kicking off with Friday’s Pride Parade
Police withdraw request for orders against people who they suspect may try to commit acts of violence to disrupt the LGBT pride parade in the city on Friday.
Authorities say that “the Israel Police is working in accordance with the law in order to prevent any harm to human life and to preserve the public order."
“The survey results are a source of pride and a badge of honor for the Israeli public during Pride Month," said Hiddush director Rabbi Uri Regev
Studies show the gender wage gap is different in the LGBT community
The TLV Fest showcases the latest LGBT film productions from Israel and around the world
The multi-year program would identify needs within the LGBT community allocate and, for the first time, specifically dedicate line items for the community in the upcoming budget.
Witness: Defendant Schlissel would have been killed if he had not been Haredi.
"Every person was created in the image of God," premier says.
“Zion Square in the historic heart of downtown Jerusalem – which for many years attracted protests, demonstrations and clashes – will soon become a square to represent tolerance and mutual respect."
Task Force director: Canceling the reception was a mistake; we deeply offended many people.
“This pride march, what pride? Pride to wage war against the Torah, pride to wage war against creation, pride to wage war against God? For this the punishment came.”
Several officers will be reprimanded for failures that allowed the deadly stabbing attack during the parade.
Yishai Schlissel also indicted on six counts of attempted murder for July rampage.
Yishai Schlissel to be tried for murder of Shira Banki and stabbing 5 others.
The ministry said the findings are expected to be presented in the coming days.
It makes you wonder how they’ll deal with the murder investigation, says Yarden Noy.
Jerusalem Magistrate Court judge orders 48-hour evaluation, extends Shlissel’s remand 10 days.
The “Shira Banki bills” include establishing civil unions, requiring education for equality and tolerance among other policies meant to counter hate-crimes.
Last month, Yishai Schlissel killed a 16-year old girl during the Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade.
Protesters called for action to be brought against the right-wing anti-assimilation organization,"Lahava."
Sarah Weil is the founder of the Women’s Gathering, a Jerusalem-based cultural event directed toward the lesbian, bi and trans women’s community.
Daniel Jonas, the chairperson of Havruta, calls on the religious community to firmly reject homophobic sentiments that lead to Thursday's pride parade stabbing.
Education minister invited LGBT activists to discuss the needs of LGBT youth in education system.
Shmuly was first elected to the Knesset in 2013, after previously being the chairman of the National Union of Israeli Students and a leader of the 2011 social protests.
"This court is part of the mechanism of evil," says Yishai Schlissel before judge enforces 12-day remand.
"The knife is being wielded at my community," Shmuli wrote in a column he penned for 'Yediot'. "We've kept silent. I've kept silent. No more."
Shlissel perpetrated a similar stabbing attack at the 2005 Jerusalem gay pride parade and was recently released from jail.
Politicians from across the political condemn stabbing which wounded six people.
The assailant, a Jewish man, was arrested; two seriously injured in attack; assailant is allegedly same man who carried out attack at gay pride parade ten years ago.
Meir David Koperschmidt of the anti-assimilation Lehava group equates homosexuality with bank robbery.
Oded Frid says the US Supreme Court decision will echo throughout the world.
“There are many religious people who are willing to accept the LGBT community, and we intend that the parade will be a platform for dialogue and understanding, not for hatred.”
Arthur Slepian talks with the ‘Magazine’ about his organization, A Wider Bridge, and its efforts to connect North American LGBT individuals to their Israeli kin.
“And after these few days, I feel like I knew her, even though I’d never met her, because there’s just been an outpouring of love toward her, and appreciation.”
It will be the second year running that Istanbul's LGBT march, described in the past as the biggest in the Muslim world, has been blocked by city authorities.
March organizers said the ban was effectively legitimizing what they called the hate crimes of groups like Alperen Hearths, and urged the governor to reverse the decision.
Pride Month falls during Ramadan, which has made it difficult to organize some events.
According to a 2008 British Wikileaks dispatch, Iran executed between 4,000 to 6,000 gays and lesbians between the start of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 to 2008.
Authorities banned the march, citing security concerns and riot police fired tear gas and rubber pellets to disperse around 50 people who turned up.
The doctor who was unaware of what the flag symbolized, claimed he purchased the flag because his child thought the colors were pretty.
According to the US State Department’s new Human Rights report, “LGBT persons [in Iran] practiced self-imposed exile to express their beliefs freely or escape government harassment.”
This year the timing of the parade coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, something that could cause conservative Muslims to bristle.
Proponents of the campaign feel that the LGBT community is being taken for granted and needs to take action to move toward a more just society.
Let me first start off by saying to you, the Chicago Jewish community, that I love you.
These are dark times in the Middle East, especially for the LGBT communities.
Clearly not all Muslims accept the anti gay teachings of their faith, and even if they do, most do no act on them. Omar Mateen may, however, be one of those who took these instructions literally.
I shall never forget what I was doing when Shira Banki was murdered at Jerusalem’s Gay Parade.
Marriage should be an exclusively religious institution and secular states should be in the business of only civil unions.
The decision legalizing gay marriage in all 50 states was met with an outpouring of celebration, with countless social media statuses lighting up in rainbow colors, the White House doing the same.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Readers respond to the latest 'Jerusalem Post' articles.
A woman confronted the owner of Nazi flag that was flying in her neighborhood: “Why do you have a Nazi flag? This is America, not Nazi Germany.”
The celebrity blogger is in town for the Tel Aviv Pride Parade.
There is a popular belief in Israel that everything is influenced by politics.
Lea Delaria spent her first day taking in Israel's sites, including the Western Wall where an IDF soldier told her he was a big fan and asked for a photo.
Jews decided that the way to beat Lehava at its own game is to run a debate in Zion Square on Thursday and Saturday nights, to present both sides of any issue and to let people decide for themselves.
Report goes viral after correspondent frets over perceived symbol of terrorist group, that clearly bears phallic imagery.