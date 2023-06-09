The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

25% of LGBT Israelis feel uncomfortable traveling abroad - survey

78% of LGBT Israelis consider the safety of a destination when deciding where to travel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 10:18
Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

69% of LGBT Israeli tourists experience discrimination when traveling abroad, according to new data released by online travel agency Booking.com, Walla reported on Thursday.

Booking.com released the data - collected as part of a study involving 11,555 LGBT tourists from 27 countries - during an event at the Reviva and Celia restaurant in Tel Aviv held by the company's regional manager, Alessandro Callari.

The company found that 78% of LGBT Israeli tourists consider the safety of a destination when deciding where to travel. "This is the figure that stunned us the most," said Callari. "In 64 countries in the world it is still forbidden for people of the same sex to [be physically intimate], 11 of them have the death penalty for those who do."

The study additionally found that a quarter of LGBT Israeli tourists felt the need to change their behavior while traveling to avoid judgment, while about a third felt they needed to change their appearance.

86% of the respondents said they had good experiences when they arrived at their accommodations abroad. 65% said they felt safer than in 2022. 75% said they feel safe going to any tourist attraction.

With its new safety warning for West Bank lodgings, Booking.com emphasizes its customer-orientation philosophy. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS) With its new safety warning for West Bank lodgings, Booking.com emphasizes its customer-orientation philosophy. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Booking.com's 'Travel Proud' program trains accommodations to be tolerant

In 2021, Booking.com established the "Travel Proud" program to help tourists find LGBT-friendly establishments. The program provides free training on inclusion and tolerance to staff at the accommodations.

Over 240,000 properties in more than 7,030 cities are certified by the Travel Proud program.

Sarah Selensky, the head of the foreign division at the Tourism Ministry, told Walla that the LGBT people who come to Tel Aviv tend to like urban tourism, have high incomes and spend money on food and lifestyle costs.



Tags Gay Pride LGBT Tourism travel safety poll
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by