03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
PM Netanyahu said he wanted to thank US President Donald Trump for his “historic declaration” of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, noting that Vice President Pence was one of the move's main supporters.
By HERB KEINON
Officials had said soldiers only arrived at scene after Israeli had crossed fence.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The report is more than three years in the making and many parties globally, including the International Criminal Court, which is itself examining the same issues, have been awaiting its results
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“The [Islamic Jihad] delegation affirmed its [group’s] commitment to the ceasefire which was reached by way of an understanding in 2014.”
By ADAM RASGON
"The Hamas terror organization continues to steal from Gazan residents," said COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Yoav 'Poly' Mordechai.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"After 17 years of missiles falling and reprisals like ping pong, it is time to separate the people of Gaza from terror by bringing more work to the people."
By GIL HOFFMAN
This is a developing story.
By REUTERS
The poll also found that most Palestinians do not trust Fatah, Hamas or any other Palestinian faction.
Fatah and Hamas signed a deal in Cairo in mid-October to advance reconciliation efforts and restore the PA’s governing authority in Gaza, but have thus far failed to implement the agreement.
"If we are helping Hamas, do you think the Israelis (would) allow us to go inside and come out?"
The Palestinian Embassy in the Egyptian capital did not say why the crossing was closed early.
Pictures shared on Twitter on Wednesday show dozens of Palestinian standing in crowded spaces in the passageway.
Netanyahu on tour of fortified emergency room in Ashkelon says while we fortify hospitals, in Gaza they build terrorist tunnels.
By HERB KEINON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Al-Emadi was whisked away in his vehicle under Hamas police escort.
By ARAB NEWS
Emadi also announced the details of a $9 million Qatari donation to aid hospitals and people in need in Gaza.
The tunnel struck by Israel's Air Force inside Gaza is the second destroyed in two days.
An escalation between Israel and its northern neighbors coupled with unpredictability in Gaza means the army is on its toes.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Palestinian Authority holds that Hamas is preventing it from taking responsibility for Gaza, barring it from collecting taxes and taking control of security there.
The IDF carried out 18 retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip overnight.
IAF targets included a Hamas terror tunnel and military facilities.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,EYTAN HALON,TAMAR BEN-OZER
In response, the IDF carried out large-scale strikes against six terrorist targets belonging to Hamas, including an attack tunnel.
The report notes that the number of serious violent incidents involving Palestinians in 2017 was lower than in 2016, but that the number of Israeli deaths was similar.
The report found “The courts affirm the state’s position almost blindly."
By UDI SHAHAM
Egypt tends to open the frontier temporarily a few times a year, usually with short notice and little explanation.
Hospitals and health clinics rely on backup generators to maintain operations during frequent electricity blackouts.
“The humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza remains dire,” Secretary-General Guterres said.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Hospitals and medical clinics which rely on backup generators to maintain operations are running dangerously low on fuel.
"Whoever suggests we take Israeli taxpayers’ money and give it to Gaza is mistaken."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Greenblatt also condemned Iranian funding of terror across the Middle East, stating that the money should be invested domestically.
By EYTAN HALON
Israeli authorities regular foil smuggling attempts at crossings into Hamas-run Gaza Strip
From the UN's perspective, the two-state solution is the only viable option.
No casualties were reported.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The difficult situation in the Gaza Strip is the result of the policy of the Hamas terror organization.'
47% percent of Palestinians and 46% of Israeli Jews said they back a two-state solution, which would include the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.
Defense Ministry notes increase of 15% in crossings from Gaza, West Bank
Israel may be solving the problem, but is there light at the end?
By YOSSI MELMAN
Hamas praised the killing as illustrating the family's "nobleness and deep affiliation with the (anti-Israel) resistance."
Several terrorists worked around the clock except on Friday, digging in shifts.
"At stake is the dignity and human security of millions of Palestine refugees."
Israel has slowly limited movement from Gaza, reducing the number of exit permits by 51% from 2016 to 2017.
Consignment that originated in China included thousands of articles of camouflauge coats, boots and combat vests.
An air strike by the Israel Air Force in the southern part of Rafah in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip destroyed a 180-meter-long terrorist tunnel which stretched into both Israel and Egypt.
Egyptian naval forces have previously opened fire on Gazans they accused of crossing the maritime border.
The UN has been commandeered, and UNRWA is the main instrument of this diplomatic ruse.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Army deploys more troops in search for terrorists who killed an Israeli civilian in a shooting attack.
The uptick in security incidents comes in the month since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced the United States would move its embassy there.
By ERIC SUMNER
“If you close UNRWA, you close our life,” one Palestinian refugee said.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Even Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman came out in support of the baby twins.
The additional 50 megawatts will slightly mitigate the power shortage in Gaza.
The military won't elaborate on the nature of the target and doesn't mention Hamas as being responsible.
The investigation into the incident which interrupted a ceremony for missing IDF soldier St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul found mortars were timed to coincide with ceremony.
Some 60 rockets have been fired towards Israel, 20 in the last month.
Israel says mortars fired towards southern Israel were supplied by Iran to terror groups in the Hamas-run enclave.
The clashes erupted after thousands of Palestinians took to the streets for the fourth Friday in a row in protests against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
One rocket hit a building in an Israeli community bordering the Gaza Strip.
But Sinwar added that "we absolutely do not mean that we want a war or are rushing to a war."
MK Oren Hazan and activists working for the return of prisoners of war and missing persons stopped a bus on its way to Nafha Prison to prevent families of terrorists from visiting.
By ARIK BENDER
Maj. Gen Mordechai denied reports that claimed that Abu Thuraya died from live ammunition, saying that there was "no basis" for the rumors that soldiers "deliberately" killed him.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The informal session was aimed at shedding light on the plight of civilians and the remains of Israeli soldiers held in Gaza.
Eisenkot visited two terror tunnels that were destroyed by the Israeli army in recent months.
Hamas warned that liking the Facebook page puts the Internet user within the sights of the “occupier.”
The United States, Canada and Israel were among the seven that opposed the text; four states abstained.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"We know what to do, how to do it and, most importantly, when to take action," Israel's defense minister said during a survey of southern communities.
Referencing Hamas leaders while visiting the region, the defense minister said that “they are not the ones missing electric power, nor food nor medications.”
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The strike came in response to sirens heard in Sderot and other communities near the border of the Gaza Strip and a projectile that was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza Sunday night.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
His statement comes in response to sirens heard in Sderot and other communities near the border of the Gaza Strip and a projectile that was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza Sunday night.
Hamas point the finger at Netanyahu, claiming he wishes "to avoid allegations of corruption" by escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip.
No explosion was heard before the alarm was sounded.
The boy shows excellent signs of recovery, but he and his family can’t return to Gaza now because he needs medical care twice weekly.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
'This absurdity has to stop,' he declared.
The idea, condemned as blackmail by Palestinians, was initially met with mixed reactions in Israel, with some officials warning of the dangers in cutting off financial assistance to the Palestinians.
29-year old paraplegic was killed during violent protests against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
The regime hopes to add the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave to its axis of 'resistance.'
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The bill is far more likely to be used to break off east Jerusalem villages from the capital than to actually block a peace treaty.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is in precarious position having alienated the White House and losing the unconditional support of regional Sunni countries.
The lawmaker boarded a bus and confronted the parents of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, while he broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.
Within hours you discover that you’ve turned into Public Enemy No. 1, a modern day pariah; a man who calls for the rape of young girls and destruction of families; a contemporary Nazi.
By BEN CASPIT
Abu Rokun, 58, will replace Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai who has held the post for the last four years.
A visit to Yad Mordechai By Bernard Edinger, Paris.
By BERNARD EDINGER
Coming to Israel made me a citizen of the first independent Jewish state in over 2000 years.
By AKIVA GERSH
The US is seeking new ways to aid the people living in the Gaza Strip.
By JTA
Every week, 33 million flies are scattered from airplanes onto orchards and agricultural farmland surrounding Gaza.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A resident of Gaza City said he hoped that he will be able to travel abroad for studies.
"Fundamentally, we just don't believe that we have to be the chief donor to every organization around the world."
"We’re not going to reward bad behavior," said the US envoy to the UN, referring to cut in funding to refugee aid group.
Imad al-Alami is in critical condition.
Social Media in Farsi and Arabic reported that the protesters are shouting the slogan not Gaza, Not Lebanon, my soul for Iran.'
By REUTERS,YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Muhammad Ahmad Jumaa wrote in a Facebook post that he was selling the cubs for $5,000 each, and that the profits would go towards taking care of the pride of lions in the zoo.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
How does a former sanctions and terrorism specialist at the United States Treasury and Defense Department end up writing a book about Israeli innovation? The answer makes for an interesting story.
By YAAKOV KATZ
For more than 3,000 years, we’ve been victims aplenty. But from time to time, we’ve also done some pretty nasty things ourselves.
By YONATAN GHER
Does the Palestinian sense of victimhood make political change impossible?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
To prevent humanitarian crisis, Hamas should be left with policing capabilities, because the most important single cause preventing humanitarian crisis is law and order.
By HILLEL FRISCH
By ALEX BENJAMIN
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Hamas should be forced to face the consequences of its actions, with the hope that sooner or later it will be forced to either change its ways or make room for new leadership.
UNRWA – which employs 11,500 employees in Gaza alone – should be radically revamped, if not disbanded altogether.
Whether Hamas can be choked financially, or toppled by a military intervention, there must be a decisive plan, a well thought and internationally accepted strategy aimed at liberating Gaza.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA