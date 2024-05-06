Lebanese media claims Israel strikes near Syria, Al Jazeera insists war coverage will continue
Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims Israel conducted an airstrike on Rafah
Teenager who planned an attack against soldiers recieves verdict: 3 years in prison
The Haifa District Juvenile Court sentenced a teenager from Umm el-Fahm to three years in jail for planning to carry out an attack against soldiers in the area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, by placing an explosive device or shooting at them.
The three judges sitting in court noted, "The severe breach of citizen's duty of loyalty to the state" and even more so because the planned attack was in such a sensitive location in the Old City of Jerusalem, "aside from the harm to human life, it could have ignited a chain of serious events, potentially inflaming the entire area."Go to the full article >>
Israeli strike on Rafah kills 9 Palestinians- Hamas-run Gaza health ministry
An Israeli strike targeting a house in Rafah in Southern Gaza killed nine Palestinians, officials from the Hamas-run Gazan health ministry said on Monday.Go to the full article >>
Al Jazeera: 'Despite Israeli ban,' we will continue reporting on the war in Gaza
According to a statement Al Jazeera news outlet released on Monday overnight, they will continue to report on the war in Gaza, "despite the Israeli ban."
Furthermore, on their website it was written that Al Jazeera views the Israeli allegations as "slander" and promised to fight the Israeli ban "by any legal means available."Go to the full article >>
Israel strikes south of Baalbec in Lebanon- Lebanese media reports
Lebanese news outlets reported that Israel attacked a structure south of Baalbec near the Syrian-Lebanese border on Monday overnight.
Three were reported injured.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 132 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says