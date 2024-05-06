IDF begins evacuating civilians from eastern Rafah northward

The IDF has begun evacuating civilians from eastern Rafah to a new expanded humanitarian zone which includes al-Mawasi and parts of Khan Yunis and central Gaza, the IDF announced on Monday morning.

The new humanitarian zone includes field hospitals, tents, and increased provisions of food, water, medicine, and other supplies.

Additionally, the IDF is working in cooperation with international organizations and several countries to allow an increase of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The IDF, in accordance with a decision made by the political echelon, is calling on the population currently under Hamas control to evacuate temporarily from the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah to the new zone. The evacuation will be conducted in a phased manner in accordance with continuing situation assessments. Children sit in a car trunk, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

The call to evacuate is being made through leaflets, text messages, phone calls, and statements in Arabic.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to realize the goals of the war, including the dismantling of Hamas and the return of all the hostages," said the IDF.