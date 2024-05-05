COGAT: Int'l orgs told us too much aid was sent to northern Gaza

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) stated Sunday that they had been asked by international organizations to reduce the volume of goods transported to northern Gaza last week as too much was being sent to the area in relation to the population.

"Israel has continuously enhanced its humanitarian efforts to increase aid into Gaza, spearheading initiatives that significantly improve conditions in both northern and southern Gaza while addressing security concerns related to Hamas," wrote COGAT on X on Sunday.

According to the agency, about 100 food aid trucks were sent to northern Gaza on a daily basis over the past few weeks in coordination with the international community, including the UN.

COGAT added that "In talks between Israeli and UN representatives, including [the] WFP, none of the entities indicated a risk of famine in northern Gaza. They noted that the humanitarian situation is improving and that there is a variety of goods in both warehouses and markets in the north." IDF humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Northern crossing of Israel in to Gaza on April 12, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"Noting the improved situation, [international organizations] stated last week that the volume of goods transported to northern Gaza must be reduced since the quantities are too high in relation to the population," wrote COGAT.

COGAT also noted that Israel has set up various routes to bring in aid, including through airdrops, through a maritime route, and through land crossings. There are two crossings set up for aid delivery in northern Gaza and two in the south, with over 350 trucks entering Gaza daily.

Additionally, four bakeries run by the WFP in northern Gaza have been producing 2.2 million pitas daily. In total, 26 bakeries are operational in Gaza, together producing about five million pitas per day.

"We remain committed to expanding aid efforts for Gaza's civilians while addressing security concerns related to Hamas," stressed COGAT.

UNRWA claims Israel blocking humanitarian access to the UN

COGAT's statement came after UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini claimed on Sunday that Israeli authorities "continue to deny humanitarian access to the United Nations."

Lazzarini stated that he had been denied entry to Gaza for the second time in the past week. He additionally claimed that there has recently been an increase in "the denial of humanitarian access and attacks on humanitarian workers and convoys."

The UN agency's chief said that, in the past two weeks, there were ten incidents involving "shooting at convoys, arrests of UN staff including bullying, stripping them naked, threats with arms, and long delays at checkpoints forcing convoys to move during the dark or abort."

At the end of his statement, Lazzarini noted that "Palestinian armed groups" launched rockets toward the Kerem Shalom crossing, causing its closure.

"I demand an independent investigation and accountability for the blatant disregard of humanitarian workers, operations, and facilities, all protected under international law," said the agency's chief. "To do otherwise would set a dangerous precedent and compromise humanitarian work worldwide."

"I call on the Israeli Authorities to facilitate humanitarian access across the Gaza Strip, including to the north. I also call on Hamas and other armed groups to stop any attacks on humanitarian crossings, refrain from aid diversion, and make sure assistance reaches all those in need. The denial of humanitarian access is a violation of humanitarian law," concluded Lazzarini.

According to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 8,756 trucks carrying just food entered the Gaza Strip from January to March of this year, with an average of about 127 trucks entering the Strip each day in March. Another 1,310 trucks entered Gaza from January to March carrying other supplies.

In comparison, last March, about 84 trucks carrying food supplies entered the Strip each day, meaning there was a 50% increase in the entry of food trucks to Gaza in March 2024 compared to March 2023.

Additionally, OCHA reported that from April 1-30, 52 humanitarian aid missions to northern Gaza were facilitated by Israeli authorities, nine were denied, 25 were impeded (delayed temporarily due to various issues including active combat zones), and eight were cancelled due to logistical constraints.

According to that data, 55% of UN missions to northern Gaza were facilitated without any issues and 26% were temporarily impeded but still got through eventually, meaning 81% of UN aid missions were facilitated to northern Gaza and about 10% were blocked by Israel.

In addition, 147 aid missions to southern Gaza were facilitated by Israeli authorities, 19 were denied, six were impeded, and 13 were cancelled.