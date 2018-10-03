George Soros

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“He is pushing an agenda and his agenda is sexual in nature, his agenda is liberal, and not what Americans need,” said Moore.
By JTA
Gosar proposed the conspiracy theory about the rally in an interview with Vice News.
"With his money, [Soros] supports 60 non-government organizations that support migrants and illegal immigration. This is not about the freedom expression, but national security," Orban said.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Soros’s Jewish identity is rarely explicitly invoked by his antagonists, but it doesn’t need to be: Every invocation of his “cosmopolitanism” and his essential foreignness serves as such.
By BENJAMIN SOSKIS / THE ATLANTIC ONLINE
The Hungarian phrase in the picture could translate either as “It was his turn” or as “This was Soros.”
“Yes, maybe he is a Jew, but we are criticizing what he is doing and what he represents.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Soros, a Hungarian by birth, has been at odds with the ruling Fidesz party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
By REUTERS
Hungarian Jewish leader calls on Netanyahu so show "higher respect" for Diaspora.
Billboards posted nationwide show a grinning Soros, who was born in Hungary, and the words “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh.”
Posters distributed across Hungary attack the Jewish billionaire. Israeli envoy to Budapest says antisemitic images ‘sow hatred and fear.’
Some Soros billboards, which are part of Orban's campaign against migration and foreign influence, have been defaced with the words "stinking Jew" in magic marker.
A prestigious university in Budapest falls victim to the Hungarian government’s vendetta against the Jewish billionaire.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
European Union sues Budapest over new law that seeks to close institution founded by liberal Jewish-American financier and philanthropist.
L’université d’Europe centrale de Budapest, fondée par le milliardaire américano-hongrois,
est menacée de fermeture par le gouvernement nationaliste de Viktor Orbán
Middle Israel: Who will fight antisemitism if not the Jewish state?
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The Israeli government had given mixed messaging about the anti-Soros campaign, which was slammed by the Hungarian Jewish community as antisemitic.
Billionaire being sued by Brazialian pop-star who says Soros promised her upscale apartment, and then reneged on his word.
In a letter to news-tycoon Rupert Murdoch, rabbis demand apologies for insults, Holocaust references, and attacks on George Soros.
By JORDANA HORN
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Abe Foxman criticizes as "repugnant" Fox News commentator's comments that Jewish billionaire "helped send Jews to death camps."
By DANIEL CLINTON
Amid accusations of misleading the public, J-Street website reveals George Soros has donated money to organization.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Challenge grant requires organization to raise matching funds, expand its research and human rights abuse reporting operations worldwide.
Soros, who is Jewish, is a strident critic of Israel and has supported a number of NGOs with radical left-wing agendas.
By HERB KEINON
Hazan claimed that Soros supported V15, an organization that sought to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2015 election.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Likud MK drafts ‘Soros bill’ to stop ‘antisemites’ from donating to Israeli organizations.
Viktor Orban's comments come against the backdrop of an anti-immigrant billboard campaign sponsored by the Hungarian government that features the image of Hungarian-Jewish financier George Soros.
A lot of elements are at stake in this crucial diplomatic visit, and it wasn't smooth sailing before PM Benjamin Netanyahu set off to Budapest.
Benjamin Netanyahu's visit will be the first to Hungary by an Israeli prime minister since the fall of communism.
Meretz chief Zehava Gal-On accused the prime minister of furthering antisemitism when his foreign ministry criticized Soros.
The pro-peace Jewish-American lobby, J Street, seems to be weathering the storm over lies about funding from billionaire George Soros.
By JAN JABEN-EILON
Billionaire Eduardo Elsztain’s first major investment in Israel is in Ganden, the company that controls IDB Holdings.
By ILAN COHEN
Michael Pollan, 57, made his first big splash with 2006’s The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals.
By STEVE LINDE, A. SPIRO, G, HOFFMAN
19 of 53 on Chronicle of Philanthropy survey are Jewish, though less than one quarter of money given goes to overtly Jewish causes.
By JACOB BERKMAN / JTA
Supporting California's Prop. 19, Jewish billionaire says criminalizing marijuana didn't prevent it becoming most widely used drug in US.
By HTTP://WWW.JPOST.COM/INTERNATIONAL/ARTICLE.ASPX
A new 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: This week: Ari Gold atones for his sins; Succot and Lingerie.
Larry Ellison, Michael Bloomberg, Sergey Brin, Lawrence (Larry) Page, Steven Ballmer, George Soros, Michael Dell, Mikhail Fridman, John Paulson, and Roman Abramovich.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The social protests may be over, but the debate over the role of the state in the economy must continue.
By GABRIEL BACALOR
Terra Incognita: In mid-April Russian President Vladimir Putin accused NGOs in Russia of receiving $1 billion in foreign funding.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
‘Robbed Cossack’: Hebrew idiom for a villain who complains about
the wrongs (imaginary or not) done to him that he has done to others.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
In general, Israeli media responded to Beck’s visit either as a non-event, or distorted who Beck is and what he is trying to do.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
This incident is a landmark in getting real liberals to realize the extent their institutions have been taken over by the far Left.
By BARRY RUBIN
The organization succeeded in identifying a leftist constituency looking for a voice in Washington. But ‘The Washington Times’ exposé is so devastating to its credibility and standing that its constituency needs a new champion
By LENNY BEN-DAVID