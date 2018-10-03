03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In recent years, Farrakhan has embarked on a wide-ranging, anti-Jewish campaign, which has featured some of the most hateful speeches of his career.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Anti-Muslim incidents rose 57 percent last year, including a 44 percent jump in anti-Islamic hate crimes, according to a survey in early May.
By REUTERS
The Trump administration has decided to revamp the "Countering Violent Extremism," program changing its focus to Islamist extremism only.
Initiatives to push Israel to abandon Samaria will be met with increased building, Netanyahu said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The last thing that I would do is intentionally hurt anyone, Muslim, Jewish or otherwise","says Ammar Shahin,"it is not in my heart." The California Imam called on Allah to annihilate Jews.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Egyptian-born American preacher Ammar Shahin gave the sermon at the Islamic Center of Davis California.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Issuing of the statement pointed up the potential for wider reverberations of the al-Aksa crisis in the Arab world.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Masses joined the prayers to express their dismay with Israel's decision to install metal detectors at the entrance to the holy site.
Jordanian Parliament Speaker Ataf Tarawneh praised the terrorists who killed two Israeli policemen on the Temple Mount Friday, saying, “Their blood watered the pure land.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Northern League leader vowed to halt a migrant "invasion."
The twin brothers from South Africa planned attacks against Jewish institutions and were charged with three terror-related counts.
By JTA
‘In the haredi cemeteries in Prague or Vienna you can sometimes find four or five layers of deceased upon deceased. It is a longstanding custom, close enough to our roots.’
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Similar positions found in Jewish, Christian rituals.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The killing of student Mashal Khan, 23, last year sparked an outcry.
Arthur Wagner quit his AfD leadership post in the eastern state of Brandenburg.
Similar fatwas appear to have yielded scant results in the Middle East where the practice is used by Islamic State and other militant groups.
A video showing the men physically assaulting the women was shared widely on social media.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The immediate spark for the protests came from far-right Islamist politicians whipping up populist intolerance against the Ahmadi Muslim minority.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The women - all Hindus who married Muslim men – were asked "extremely personal" questions during interrogations.
While Islamic law allows for a man to marry up to four women, Pakistan demands that the wife of the man in question agrees to the new addition to the family.
This is the latest move by the Singaporean authorities to put a curb on individuals from spreading divisive views.
Full and partial face veils such as burqas and niqabs divide opinion across Europe.
Muslim women say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through "triple talaq," including by Skype and WhatsApp.
"We are here to say that our religion and the values of Islam are opposed to those assassins."
Muslims attended prayers at a Marawi mosque in an emotional gathering marred by the violence that has displaced some 246,000 people, and killed more than 350 people.
Companies should though consider the conspicuousness of such symbols and the nature of the employee's activities.
Tuesday is the third day that the church's doors are closed.
That lack of true edge influences the production as well, because the actors don’t really have anything they can get their teeth into.
By HELEN KAYE
A Jewish advocacy group claims that if metal detectors on Temple Mount are offensive to Arabs, they are offensive for Jewish people and tourists as well and should be removed.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Israel outlawed Raed Salah’s group in November 2016.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
All that stands in the way of an emoji with a kippa is to prove to the emoji committee that there is a demand for the icon.
By AMY SPIRO
Arabic media outlets depict a 'besieging of Al-Aqsa mosque' while some reporters try to give a more nuanced view.
Three Arab-Israeli female students are suing Arkia and El Al over intense frisk, one woman fainted as security strip-searched her.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Justice minister calls for joint effort to combat polygamy; Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Sharia Courts Chief support change.
In greeting marking the Muslim holy month, PM Benjamin Netanyahu extends hope "for much needed brotherhood, mutual respect & peace."
Iyad Zahalka: Islam calls on us to connect to other religions
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Only after the country is cleansed of weapons will we begin a stage of building a relationship of mutual trust and respect with the Arabs of Judea and Samaria.
By GIL HOFFMAN
French anti-radicalization czar Muriel Domenach talks to the ‘Post’ about how to combat Islamism online and on the ground, and where France and Israel can cooperate.
By NOA AMOUYAL
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
More than 100 flogging sentences were handed down in Iran last year, 50 of which are believed to have been carried out.
First ever US synagogue delegation visits the small Gulf state.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A year ago the religious police condemned concerts that feature singing as harmful, now men and women sway together in Riyadh.
Saudi women have started wearing more colorful abayas in recent years, the light blues and pinks in stark contrast with the traditional black.
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
Khalid Batarfi called Muislims to “attack the Jews and the Americans everywhere” in response to rcent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Almost 800 people have been arrested for vandalism and acts of violence, including throwing petrol bombs at police stations, according to the interior ministry.
Social Media in Farsi and Arabic reported that the protesters are shouting the slogan not Gaza, Not Lebanon, my soul for Iran.'
By REUTERS,YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
"What should we expect from a government that has never tried to protect us?"
The audio clip was distributed on Monday on Islamic State's channel on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application.
The highest religious official in the Palestinian Authority, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, called on security forces to ensure compliance.
The rift has also prompted authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to block the main website of Qatar-based al Jazeera.
Saudia Arabia denies supporting its citizens who hijacked planes on September 11, but modern critics wonder if the nation's growing extremism could lead to a repeat of the incident.
With each round of fighting, Iran seems to grow stronger, as it has in Syria and Lebanon, with its proxies or affiliates becoming part of the government.
"You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up," says French far-right presidential contender.
President Sisi and Al-Azhar University want to reform Islam in Egypt and the wider Sunni world, but the pace and depth of that reform are the subject of quite a struggle
Apparently, drinking, partying and premarital sex can bring about premature death.
The truth is that it is absolutely essential that the EU make a critical distinction between Islamists and the majority of Muslims.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While it’s true that the West has contributed to a great many of coups and so-called revolutions in numerous regions of the world, the one currently taking place in Iran is necessary and overdue.
By NAREN BRIAR
Perhaps a key to reducing tensions in the region would be a campaign of public Koran study that features Islam’s tolerance for Jews.
What to do when a bully favors you?
By EZRA ZUCKERMAN SIVAN
Abbas’s words are part of a long tradition that has sought to combat Zionism through religious and nationalist responses to Jewish claims.
''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has become a more dangerous place for Jews.''
By BRADLEY MARTIN
The Ahmadis in Pakistan are a tiny minority, why are they still not accepted?
By EHSAN REHAN
From Playboy's Hugh Hefner to Wahhabism.
When mainstream Islam accepts Israel as a Jewish state, peace will be more attainable.
By JIMMY BITTON
Why is ignorance about Islam so prevalent among Jews, in Israel and the Diaspora? Why are there so few efforts on the part of Jews to learn and understand Islam?
By RON KRONISH AND MOHAMMED DAOUDI DAJANI
We need Israeli policies that are good, not policies to make Israel look good.
By GIL TROY
How can we come to terms with irrationality and blood curdling Crusader-style rhetoric?
By ALEX BENJAMIN
“We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad or in the Middle East or on the other side of the world, but here in the United States of America.”
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Tensions rise as Friday attack forces Arab leaders to respond.
By DAVID BRINN
Islamist attacks are habitually said to be either random acts of terrorism or the fault of the West.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Muslims must take stock of their troubled history – and the wrongs of present days – and labor to redress their own doctrinal and scriptural failures.
By FRANCK SALAMEH
Perhaps one day a woman will be appointed not just to an administrative position, but rather to serve as a full-fledged rabbinical judge.
With President Donald Trump at the helm in the US, it is likely that the conflict of ideologies between Islam and Western culture will spill over into an armed conflict.
By OMER SALEM
A future Palestinian state will have Islam as the dominant aspect of its governing system, despite Western wishful thinking to the contrary.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
The real solution to willful and unconscious misunderstanding of religion will be a municipality.
By MOHAMMED KHALLOUK
If reports are correct, McMaster told Trump last week that he should cease using the term “radical Islamic terrorism,” so as not to alienate Muslim-majority countries allied with the United States.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The reality is a world becoming more religious and hateful every day – and almost all of this hate is driven by Islamists.
It’s clear that Islam as a religion is not the problem, but only terrorists and leaders who are acting in the name of Islam.
By LIOR AKERMAN
At one point during the volley of heated social media posts, Jameson mentioned the KKK, apparently downplaying the infamous hate group in comparison to Islamic extremists.
The actress, who has expressed her growing interest in Islam in the past year, was traveling through Heathrow airport when she was requested to remove her headscarf.