Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

NJ man charged with federal hate crime after stealing Palestinian flag, destroying Islamic items

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: APRIL 23, 2024 04:42

A 24-year-old New Jersey man was charged with a federal hate crime on Monday for breaking into the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University (CILRU) in New Brunswick, New Jersey and destroying property, according to the Department of Justice. 

A DOJ release said Jacob Beacher broke into the CILRU around 2:41 a.m. on April 10 during the Ed-al-Fatir holiday where he damaged several religious artifacts such as Turbah prayer stones and numerous other items that contained holy language from the Qur'an. 

The complaint also alleged that Beacher stole a Palestinian flag and a charity box belonging to the CILRU. 

The Post has reached out to Rutgers University and the CILRU. 

