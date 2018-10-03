John McCain

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Questions about McCain's health arose during a recent Senate hearing when the lawmaker, normally a keen interrogator of witnesses, rambled during questioning of former FBI Director James Comey.
By REUTERS
Jon Kyl has been overshadowed at times by Arizona’s other John, fellow pro-Israel senator McCain. But he will be remembered as one of the country’s best friends.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Obama makes virtually automatic the eventual acquisition of a green card and citizenship by today’s 11 million. W ASHINGTON – The president suggested he would hold off introducing his own immigration bill as long as bipartisan Senate negotiations were proceeding apace – until his own immigration bill mysteriously leaked precisely as bipartisan Senate negotiations were proceeding apace.
A naked
By CHARLES KRAUTHHAMMER
Protesters plan to march outside Waldorf Astoria, where Friends of the IDF will host dinner.
By E.B. SOLOMONT, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
President tells visiting US delegation, despite difficulties, peace with Palestinians is possible.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Arizona senator calls on administration "to remain true to our values" by halting aid to Egypt after military overthrow of Morsi.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
In a meeting with US senators in J'lem, Netanyahu says building in the Jewish state's capital is not the world's problem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Activists for Pollard's freedom will hoist posters of McCain - who opposed clemency until recently - wherever Romney goes in Israel.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
US senator calls diplomatic break painful for the US as it counts both Israel and Turkey as vital allies.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
After meeting Netanyahu, US senator says there is tension between Washington and J'lem over the Iranian threat; McCain takes issue with Gen. Dempsey's appraisal of Iran as rational.
By HERB KEINON
Former presidential candidate calls on Obama to make Clinton special envoy because he has credibility with both Israelis and Palestinians.
JPost on hottest Jewish news: A frustrating Shabbat with John McCain; play 'Hipster or Hassid.'
By LAHAV HARKOV
While Republicans say they strongly support the Jewish state, some see an increasingly "isolationist" policy.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
Members of Code Pink held up handcuffs and anti-Kissinger signs and called for his arrest for "war crimes."
McCain: Congress vote against Syria strike would be catastrophic, says "we have a long way to go" before reaching agreement with president.
John McCain, Lindsey Graham commend Kerry for recent efforts to kick start peace process but say Syrian civil war is pressing.
By STEVE LINDE AND NOA AMOUYAL
Republican senator says Senate likely to vote on nomination rather than hold it up with procedural hurdles.
The US designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization in 1995. Key EU countries have blocked efforts to do the same.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
US Senator defeats radio personality to become party candidate.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Petraeus returns to room briefly and tells senators he "was feeling a little bit lightheaded there."
Senators say Obama administration's response to J'lem building impedes talks.
Lawmakers "put Iranian leaders on notice they must halt all uranium enrichment," bill's author Senator Mark Kirk says.
Denies writing "wake-up call" memo to Obama administration.
Senators in Jerusalem to discuss Middle East tensions.
”We come as friends and supporters of Israel –Republicans and Democrats in a common bond of support for Israel and the whole region."
According to 'New York Times' article, McCain quipped he would convert to Judaism - until ex-Senator Lieberman brought up circumcision.
If Romney's VP selection wins strong approval, his campaign will secure invaluable new momentum.
By ANDREW HAMMOND
Morris Pollard fought to free his son from prison until his death last June.
By DAVID KIRSHENBAUM
Relations between the Obama administration and the Netanyahu government are strained again and a topic of deep concern to US Jews.
By EDWARD KLEIN WITH RICHARD Z. CHESNOFF
The Taliban criticized the Afghan gov. as "stooges," "lying corrupt leaders" and "repulsive sellouts" who are providing the US with overly optimistic "rosy pictures" of the situation in Afghanistan.
'We have to dispense with the idea that there are only two choices - the Iran deal or war,' the Arizona senator said.
Ukrainian hackers release video allegedly stolen from US senator's computer which appears to show a staged beheading.
"We are working on setting parameters of the issues that will led to drafting the final deal by end of June."
Republican Senator John McCain expresses skepticism over Russian plan calling for Syria to hand over chemical weapons.
Republican lawmakers cite law requiring a suspension of aid to any nation that overthrows democratically elected government.
Former US president sides with Republican Senator John McCain, urges aid to rebels to counter Russia, Iran, Hezbollah.
Republican candidate meets with rebels in surprise visit; spokesman declines to give any details.
US senator, bipartisan delegation meet President Peres, discuss Syria, Iranian threat, US-Israel strategic ties.
Dozens killed in protest hotbed; US weighs humanitarian aid, but expert says arms are needed.
By OREN KESSLER AND REUTERS
John McCain twins praise of Gaddafi's overthrow with caution about Libya's revolutionary armed groups, says they must brought under control.
US Senator says during CBS interview "we should be taking out Gaddafi's command and if he is killed or injured because of that, that's fine."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
The preelection scorn for values, civility and truth was followed by impulse, ignorance, improvisation and a universal sense of impending doom.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
It is obvious that Trump continues to seek a clean break with Obama’s policies.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Their message to Netanyahu is that they will run interference for him and block anything the administration wants. To Abbas, they’re saying, we’re Netanyahu’s boys, so you can fuggedaboutit.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Israel could pass a law allowing companies to establish factories in industrial zones while providing room and board to their African employees plus a small monthly cash allowance.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Jonathan Pollard broke the law and deserved to be punished. But he has served long enough and should be freed.
By DENNIS DECONCINI
The man I knew was a refreshing antidote to the Washington of partisan warfare and scorched-earth politics.
By DANA MILIBANK
It feels less lonely with another breadwinning mother at the top.
By VIVA HAMMER
As an Orthodox Jewish woman - married with children and also the family's breadwinner - it suddenly feels less lonely when another breadwinning mother is visible at the top.
Both Republicans and Democrats seize on findings to bolster party claims on Jewish voters.
American politicians and business leaders offer investment and financial support for Egypt.
Gates says Obama authorizes use of Predator drones, two patrols are already in operation; McCain calls rebels heroes.