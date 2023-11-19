Brothers in Arms to receive John McCain award for justice leadership

On Saturday, the Israeli organization Brothers in Arms received the Halifax International Security Forum's John McCain Award for their display of exceptional leadership.

The award is granted to "individuals from any country who demonstrate exceptional leadership in their struggle for justice," citing the organization's quick mobilization and transition from protest to war.

"On the 75th anniversary of Israel's creation, and in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack that resulted in the greatest loss of life to the Jewish people since the Holocaust, it is fitting to present an award that bears Senator McCain's name to: The People of Israel," a statement from the organization granting the award read.

The organization also cited the organization's role in defense of Israeli democracy in addition to providing civilian aid from the time Israel's war with Hamas broke out.

Who is granting the award?

The Halifax Security Conference, hosted annually, is widely attended by leaders and senior officials in security and diplomacy. Brothers in Arms has been awarded the John McCain Award for exceptional leadership (credit: Courtesy)

Lital Leshem, an officer in the Intelligence Corps responded to the announcement on behalf of Brothers in Arms.

Leshem stated, "We stood up to stop the coup d'état and protect Israeli democracy with the understanding that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. I am proud to say that we were able to stop the coup and I am even more proud of the movement's activity since the morning of Black Saturday, in which we devoted ourselves completely to civil aid efforts.

"We are united to help the IDF win, embrace and help the families of the abducted and missing, wrap the 200,000 displaced from their homes for all their needs and build a better society here."