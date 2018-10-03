03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Mahmoud Abbas called Zehava Gal-On to offer condolences following the death of her father.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“There will be no peace without the division of Jerusalem," Meretz chairwoman Zehava Gal-On said.
By ADAM RASGON
Three illegally-constructed Palestinian structures were demolished by government bulldozers in the Arab village of Al-Jeeb, located west of Jerusalem, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Prison Service treated only 10 to 20 prisoners last year.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
One cannot talk about transparency and good public management without knowing who gave money, for what, for whom and how this money was used.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The calls for Ofer Berkovitch to resign come not only from Havilio but also from Hitorerut members who wish to see him challenge Barkat.
Is it a paradox? Or a simple act of politeness?
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Gal-On had previously said that she would step down from the leadership in favor of Meretz no. 5 Tamar Zandberg if the final count had failed to top four mandates.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
MK Tamar Zandberg calls on Gal-On not to resign, and says that she cannot imagine the Knesset and Israeli public life without her.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Gal-on congratulates Herzog on mandates, warns him from joining government with Neyanyahu.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Tel Aviv residents vote for the 20th Knesset, before heading to the beach to enjoy the national holiday.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Meretz has focused its efforts on making sure the party doesn’t slip below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.
"Don't give in to the false, dangerous spin that says that the head of the largest party will form the next government," Gal-On says.
Gal-On said that for Herzog to have any chance of forming the next coalition, the center-left bloc will need to bolster its strength.
Meretz releases song to appeal to voters' emotions with star-studded "Awakening Song."
Gal-On: Hope this won't elect Netanyahu
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Netanyahu and Herzog's absence made them the biggest losers of all, leaving the stage open for smaller parties.
Gal-On criticizes Zionist Union for calling for Israel to be Jewish State forever, while warning against settlements causing a binational state.
Plan promises to “restore the welfare state.”
By NIV ELIS
Opening up the party primary beyond its central committee could have brought fresh faces to the party's recycled list.
MK Nitzan Horowitz's announcement last month that he would not seek reelection to the party's list gives a non-incumbent a better chance of making it into the top five and the Knesset.
Meretz central committee reconfirms chairwoman's leadership.
"Israel must be the home of the Jewish world. The Jewish world has something to say about progressive values and I hope its influence increases."
Seven candidates remain in the race, while the party has only five MKs.
By LAHAV HARKOV,GIL HOFFMAN
Avi Gabbay goes on the offensive, says prime minister's 'criminal house of cards' is crashing down on him.
The nine-candidate field is nearly double the size of the current Meretz faction, which has five MKs.
“We came here to expose to the Israeli public one of the greatest injustices in the history of the State of Israel."
LGBT rights activist and nightlife fixture Imri Kalman is the sixth person in the race.
Municipal legislators protest the closure of meetings to the public.
By UDI SHAHAM
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz hinted that he likely would be on a Knesset list for one of the parties in the next election, which is expected to be held next year.
Peace Now secretary-general Avi Buskila the first Sephardi head of Peace Now.
Zandberg, 41, said she believes the time has come for Meretz to have young, new leadership after years of the press declaring the party tired, boring, and irrelevant.
Avi Dabush, whose parents were born in Libya and Syria, would bring a new identity to Meretz, which has never had a Sephardi leader.
Esawi Frej sends protest letter to UN secretary-general.
By AMY SPIRO
The council approved the new procedures, with 87% voting in favor.
The party will hold a membership drive through February 17 that will allow thousands of new people to vote in the race.
Meretz MK Mossy Raz said the Jerusalem bill was dangerous because it would make it much harder to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
Gal-On has vowed to quit politics if her plan for open primaries does not pass.
MK Esawi Frej also added that security is ''no less important to Arabs'' than it is to Israeli Jews.
The left-wing party continues to face tribulations after its head recently quit the Knesset, this time debating over self-definition.
Gal-On will remain the leader of her party, despite her resignation from the Knesset.
Nis 4.2 billion will be added to the existing disability pension budget by 2021, 244 thousand disabled people in Israel win after long struggle.
By MAARIV ONLINE,HAGAY HACOHEN
After Netanyahu said that he visited six continents and joked about visiting the seventh, Antarctica, having heard penguins are pro-Israel, Israeli MK member Gilon suggested PM focus on his own job.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
The result was only 33 votes away from moving up the leadership vote from January 2019 to February 2018, which was thought likely to lead to Gal-On’s ouster.
Gal-On said would view the proposal’s passage as a vote to topple her and that she would have no choice but to “reach conclusions” about her continued leadership of the party.
Several liberal groups and a Meretz party lawmaker, Tamar Zandberg, filed the lawsuit calling for public transportation during the 25 hours of the Jewish Sabbath.
By JTA
Meretz's Esawi Frej also took issue with Netanyahu's warmly welcoming the guard home and his office's praising his handling of the incident.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Meretz chief Zehava Gal-On accused the prime minister of furthering antisemitism when his foreign ministry criticized Soros.
Proposal by the party's leader Zehava Gal-On would have let non-members of Meretz vote in the primary as long as they paid a fee.
Labor leaders announce that compromise on religious issues will be necessary no matter what.
Sanders repeatedly mentioned that Meretz shares the same values as he does.
By DANIEL ALTMAN,DANIEL J. ROTH
Hundreds protest against ‘march of hate and racism’ in Jerusalem
Protesters are preparing for US President Donald Trump's visit to Israel.
Gal-On lost an effort to initiate open primaries for party leader two months ago. Now she wants to institute open primaries for the Meretz Knesset list as well.
Settlement blocs will stay, says Meretz leader
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
Gilon said on that he would like to offer the party a worthy alternative, announcing his decision on Wednesday.
By JEREMY SHARON
If Gal-On’s proposal is approved at a party convention on Tuesday, the primary will likely be held in September.
“Katsav used his political power to rape and now he used that same political power to win his early release.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
In response to the petition, the High Court froze his appointment and demanded that Karim explain and clarify his various rulings, leading to uproar from the rabbinical and religious establishment.
Meretz faction chairman Ilan Gilon accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of going off the rails in his dealings with the train crisis.
MK Tamar Zandberg submitted a complaint after Regev posted a video in which she praised the singing competition show and encouraged people to watch it.
Zehava Gal-On, the chairwoman of Meretz, wrote a scathing post on social media denouncing Netanyahu in the wake of a damning report into his handling of 2014 Gaza war.
"More than once he told me his life was in danger because camp residents accused him of being a collaborator with the Israeli government for trying to improve conditions there," says Margalit.
Opposition parties bicker as bills to call new election fail; coalition rebels return to the fold.
Shas threatens to quit coalition over move to allow opening of more grocery shops in Tel Aviv on Shabbat.
A former colleague reflects of the life of Yossi Sarid.
By JOSH DELL
Sarid, often controversial and outspoken in his denunciation of Israeli policies in the West Bank, headed the left-wing Meretz party from 1996 until 2003.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gal-On: Proposed law could make it easier for victims to realize their rights.
Meretz chief called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate with the Palestinians instead of "managing the conflict."
Zehava Gal-On criticizes politicians who joined a right-wing rally in Jerusalem on Monday.
Hendel claimed that Zandberg is in favor of “smoking all kinds of drugs.”
Despite horrific arson attack in Duma, Abbas said his security forces will continue to coordinate their activities with Israel while working to prevent any acts of revenge.
By ARIK BENDER
Gal-On’s request occurs as continued discussions and decisions take place over the fate of the country’s natural gas reservoirs.
By SHARON UDASIN
The letter called on Gal-On to withdraw the proposal, or else
Legislation proposed by left-wing opposition faction is likely to be rejected for a third time.
Netanyahu invited Lapid to meet with him as part of a series of meetings with the heads of opposition factions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised to give the division those funds as part of his coalition agreement with Bayit Yehudi, which was voted on last week.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Faction argues two sections of Likud-Bayit Yehudi coalition deal are illegal.
Meretz leader Zahava Gal-On took aim at the premier's intention to pass a law allowing Israelis abroad to vote in parliamentary elections.
Sarid’s main concern was that Bennett would use the ministry to transfer disproportionate funds to schools in West Bank settlements and the state religious school system.
Bill aims to forbid ministers, deputy ministers from using government-owned vehicles on Shabbat, holidays, so long as public transportation remains unavailable during those times.
MK Tamar Zandberg said Tuesday that the issue should be the new Knesset's top priority, because it is a matter of social, economic and environmental justice.
By LAHAV HARKOV,SHARON UDASIN
Meretz leader says PM looking out for his own interests with persistence to address Congress; Calls on him to cancel speech.
Accused of not fulfilling lawful obligations, Channel 10's fate rouses debate over democratic nature of PM's rule
By LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Much of discussion devoted to boosting settlements; Meretz MKs boycott commemorative meetings.
A politician who set standards for a principled and incorruptible politics.
By RAN COHEN
Yossi Sarid is remembered as a man of the people, always willing to lend an ear or a hand, and never leaving a debt unpaid.
Anti-Semitism in England built up John de Frece’s Zionist fervor
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
The moment Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu departs the political scene the Likud will suffer a grievous blow and probably be decimated.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The law does not prohibit the sale of hametz, but rather its public display during the holiday.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The army should set a moral example and act to stamp out prostitution in its midst, work to save these soldiers and recover them.
By MICHAL ROZIN
I trailed Sarid to places few have been – from the nuclear facility in Dimona to the public toilets of gas stations.
By LIAT COLLINS
As the current leader of Meretz, I consider Yossi’s words as a living will and testament, a guide for how we should continue our struggle for the character of our country that he loved so.
By ZEHAVA GAL-ON
True, the deal with Iran is not perfect, far from it, but it is not nearly as bad as the prime minister portrays.
Meretz is again sponsoring a bill to label all products made beyond the Green Line.
It is good that Israeli authorities have stopped bending the knee to South Africa and realized that this so-called moral country is very much lacking in correct values.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Meretz acts on the eternal Jewish values that are the very foundation of Israel’s existence.
By SUSAN SILVERMAN
One of Israel’s early entrepreneurs – with over 40 years of experience in founding,co-founding, developing more than 60 hi-tech companies – Yossi Vardi is the co-chairman of DLD Tel Aviv Innovation.