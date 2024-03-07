Yair Golan launches campaign to lead Labor, Left

Former IDF deputy Chief of Staff, Meretz Member of Knesset, and deputy economy minister, Yair Golan, launched his campaign on Thursday for leadership of the Labor party and eventually for a party that will incorporate Labor, Meretz, and other elements of the Israeli Left.

"After the most difficult year in the country's history, it is clear today more than ever—we cannot stand to the side. I call on all those who see themselves as part of the liberal-democratic camp to register today for the Labor Party, and together, we will lead to a large unification that will serve as a political home for all of the camp. The liberal-democratic camp is unifying," Golan said in a statement.

"Over the last year, we went out to the streets en masse. We stopped our lives to fight for the country. We fought for democracy day and night," Golan said, referring to widespread protests during 2023 against a government plan to reform Israel's judicial system.

"It is time that this large and determined public becomes a political home. A home that will serve as an ideological base for all of the people of the camp, and mainly will enable all of us to vote and be elected," Golan said.

Golan seeks to unite left-wing parties

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post on February 27, Golan explained that while he preferred that the different groups on the left merge sooner rather than later, the fact that Labor decided to hold an independent primary election required him to participate in that election in order to eventually create a larger camp.

Golan, in 2022, ran for the head of Meretz but lost to Zehava Galon. Prior to the November 2022 election, Labor chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli refused to run on a joint ticket with Meretz, and Meretz ended up falling short of the electoral threshold and did not enter the Knesset.

The primary election for leadership of Labor will be held on May 28. Other than Golan, the only other person to announce her candidacy is current Labor MK Efrat Rayten. However, party members have until May 5 to announce their candidacy, and others are expected to join the race.

Golan's was endorsed soon after by the Kibbutz Movement. The Secretary General of the Kibbutz Movement, Lior Simcha, and the CEO of the Kibbutz Economic Organizations Union, Yaakov Becher, said that they would act to form a new "social-defense" party led by Golan, that will unify Labor, Meretz, protests movements, and civil organizations.

"It is our duty to rise from the disaster [of October 7], to a better country whose priorities serve all of the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel. We deserve a government that cares for Israeli security and agriculture, settlement, strengthening the periphery, and healing the schisms in the people," Simcha and Becher said in a statement.

"The new social defense party that will form will be exactly this: responsible, Zionist, egalitarian, value-oriented, and act in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence," the two added.