03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Erekat said the decision showed the determination of the US administration to "destroy the two-state solution."
By ADAM RASGON
Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli security forces got into clashes in the West Bank on Monday as demonstrations marking 'Nakba Day' continued to escalate.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Here are five facts about the annual commemoration by Palestinians of the 'catastrophe' of the establishment of the State of Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The heatwave was weighing on people and many shops were closed because Sunday is a Christian day off.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Joint List head Ayman Odeh (Hadash) said, 'The Nakba is our tragedy, 531 villages were destroyed, entire families lost everything.'
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
In Bethlehem, Palestinians commemorated the Nakba by creating a special "Return train." The black-painted train was decorated with slogans such as "return is our right and our will."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Speakers made calls to unity and used phrases such as 'our land'. There were tents with pictures of Arab villages lost during the 1948 war.
B’Tselem said the decision “exposes the absurdity” of the way the IDF approaches cases in which Palestinians are shot and the problematic leniency in using live fire.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Around a couple hundred Nakba protesters and a few dozen Zionist counter-protesters were in front of the university at midday with a heavy police presence.
Im Tirtzu, which describes itself as a pro-Israel grassroots movement, told The Jerusalem Post that it would hold a counter demonstration.
Perhaps a number of Palestinians in the territories or within Israel still are motivated to mark the day, but it appears that the Arab world is failing to be aroused as in the past.
Hamas tells protestors in Gaza that "resistance" is the only way to achieve the "right of return."
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Using church funds, Zochrot promotes a “de-Zionized Palestine,” meaning free of Jews.
By JNS.ORG
Army source says incident wholly unrelated to the deaths of two Palestinian rioters during the clashes.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
After US calls for prompt and transparent investigation into Nakba Day deaths recorded on video, Israel's foreign minister attacks world's hypocrisy.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
PA calls for int'l commission of inquiry into deaths after footage purportedly shows teens weren't engaged in violence at time of death.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Defense for Children Palestine releases alleged footage of incident in which 2 teens were killed by IDF soldiers in Nakba Day protest.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Abbas: Israel “living in the mentality of the past and closing the door to the two-state solution.”
Border police, IDF soldiers report confronting riot, in which life-threatening violence was directed at them; Palestinians say IDF fired on Nakba Day protest.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF used “unnecessary force” against Palestinians who tried to forcibly enter Israel from Lebanon in May, UN report says.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Maj.-Gen. Kochavi says Islamic republic was involved in ‘Nakba Day’ and ‘Naksa Day’ border crossings.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Two articles in state-run 'Tishreen' claim that border demonstrations are set to multiply; claims hundreds of thousands will march to Golan.
Analysis: Several lessons from last month's "Nakba" riots were vital to minimizing casualties in renewed Syrian border clashes.
Source tells Lebanese newspaper 'Daily Star' protest organizers to hold off demonstrations after pressure from Lebanon's army, government.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND OREN KESSLER
PM addresses ADL findings on anti-Semitism among Palestinians; hints that PA "distortion" of image of Israel, Jews reminiscent of Nazis.
Bennett says Israel should not tolerate Israeli Arabs holding pro-Palestinian Nakba Day events.
By HERB KEINON,Ariel Ben Solomon,JPOST.COM STAFF
Palestinians kick off Nakba Day, an annual event commemorating Palestinian lament over the establishment of the State of Israel; Bayit Yehudi leader speaks out against Israeli Arabs holding Nakba Day events.
There will be no peace until "Zionist hegemony" comes to an end, Balad MK Jamal Zahalka says.
Labor MK says three laws passed by previous Knesset limit freedom of expression.
59% agree intifada is justified if political stalemate continues; three quarters want Arab leaders to refocus on domestic issues.
Bill forbidding funding of groups denying "Palestinian tragedy in 1948" is the first to be rejected by Knesset speaker in seven years.
MK slams Knesset presidency's decision to disqualify bill proposing to revoke funding for NGOs that deny Nakba, says "this is blow to freedom."
By LAHAV HARKOV AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Bill submitted to Knesset proposes to revoke state funding for NGOs that deny Nakba; Benny Begin: Bill tries to prove Israel born out of injustice.
Rotem says those who seek to harm country must be punished; Swaid: Boycotting ‘apartheid state’ is justified
Foreign Affairs, Defense C'tee chair says Israel must look like a leader, act wisely with a plan to prevent unilaterally declared Palestine.
A conference on transitional justice suggests Israel and the Palestinians look to countries like South Africa.
Throughout Israel, few opportunities exist for meaningful interaction between Jews and Arabs.
By EETTA PRINCE-GIBSON / JTA
Zionist Union MK Zouheir Bahloul is scheduled to speak at an alternative Holocaust remembrance ceremony in Tel Aviv.
By RUTI ZUARETZ / MA'ARIV
Minister had argued that festival breaches the Budget Foundations Law.
Im Tirtzu and Holocaust survivor NGO criticize holding of event; NGO Monitor criticizes German backing; Van Leer director says need for “open public space.”
The university's official email account was used to send students information about submitting films for a festival promoting "the return of Palestinian refugees."
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
"Teaching Nakba is a fundamental mistake,” Sa’ar says.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The charge is one of the most serious in recent memory against a soldier or border policeman for the killing of a Palestinian while acting in the line of duty, and could lead to serious jail time.
MK Alex Miller: ‘We have to stop being suckers and stop funding those who want to destroy us’
By NIV ELIS
Despite the evidence, Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court expresses doubt about finding sufficient evidence for specific intent to kill and a murder charge.
Legislative proposals will undermine court's ability to protect minority from majority.
By MORDECHAI KREMNITZER AND AMIR FUCHS
Guided by Egypt, Palestinian strategy poses harsh challenges to Israel.
By DANIEL RUBENSTEIN
Are Israel and the IDF up to the task of confronting the new type of warfare in which crowds of unarmed civilians organized by social media sites converge on Israel?
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
No injuries reported at Temple Mount, Nablus, Kalandiya; Palestinian security forces concerned of violent riots day after 2 Palestinian teens slain.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
At the touch of a button, iNakba provides information on Palestinian population centers that were abandoned during the War of Independence.
Palestinians seek to preserve their history through West Bank museum that hat will use the tools of history to come out with a modern dialogue.
By DIANA ATALLAH/THE MEDIA LINE
Teaching Holocaust is "crime against Palestinians," says Gaza group following report UN agency plans to re-introduce course.
60 percent of Israeli Arabs say they would not want their daughter to marry someone from the West Bank in new survey.
By ILENE PRUSHER
Hamas, Fatah unite for rallies in commemoration of Palestinian "Day of Catastrophe" (64th anniversary of establishing Israel.)
Unlike 2011, few publicized demonstrations in Arab cities, on Israel's borders; social media quiet after 'Global March to J'lem.'
By OREN KESSLER
Haifa court rules movements that led demonstration to be banned from political activity until end of school year.
‘We’re here to tell all the world that Jerusalem is Palestinian and will be returned to the Palestinian people.’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israeli Arabs hold event in lead up to Nakba Day on Thursday, Zionist organization "Im Tirtzu" holds counter-protest.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
A quarter of Israeli Arabs consider Independence Day a holiday, as do 87% of Israelis.
Meretz MK calls on Bennett to brand act 'terrorism'; locals leaders fear antic will damage peaceful relations with Arab neighbors.
By BEN HARTMAN, LAHAV HARKOV
Annual Jewish-Arab Relations Index shows that along with deteriorating view of Israeli policies towards Arab minority, 58% accept life in Israel.
By RUTH EGLASH
School cancels event despite initial approval when it discovers students' intention is to commemorate the Nakba.
National Union MKs invite public to join them outside university to celebrate "the day of our enemy's defeat."
By BEN HARTMAN
Sa'ar calls on Tel Aviv University president to reconsider his decision to allow on-campus ceremony marking Nakba Day.
"Zochrot" organization is prevented from laying posters in Rabin Square showing names of pre-1948 Palestinian villages.
High Court petition to be submitted by Adalah director general; "This act’s place is not on the Knesset’s table," Rivlin says.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND LAHAV HARKOV
In other words, the day which could have signaled the dawn of a Palestinian Arab state 70 years ago is now misrepresented as the start of an Israeli campaign of ethnic cleansing.
By DANIEL MANDEL
In 2009 a leading historian described the academic Simon Rawidowicz as “a probing critic of Zionism without being anti-Zionist.”
By GIL TROY
The point I was trying to make last week was not that we are evil, but that we are not saints, that our hands are not always clean, and that it is high time that we stopped denying these facts.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Historians, Jewish or otherwise, should be able to understand Zionism as the national liberation movement of the Jewish people and stop denying Israel’s right to exist.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shavuot falls on the 75th anniversary of the cruel and bloody riots against the small Jewish community in Iraq.
By ZVI GABAY
If one doesn’t want to be burned one shouldn’t play with fire.
By YAEL BIRNBAUM
We should be grateful to the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute for its initiative to conflate in print the pain of the Holocaust and the pain of the “Nakba.”
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The question remains: why has Israel not demanded compensation for the Jewish properties left behind or stolen in Arab countries?
By EDY COHEN
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has some explaining to do.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Nakba Day is in fact Delegitimization Day. It lays the ideological groundwork for marking us as “worthy targets of violence.”
By SARAH HONIG
"While people promote Nakba (Catastrophe) Day, they should not forget the Jews who lost their lands to Muslims in Arab countries."
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Readers react to op-ed by Donna Nevel on ‘false’ charges of anti-Semitism.
The public sermon delivered by the president of the Muslim Judicial Council of Cape Town shortly before the Palestinian Nakba Day on May 15 is immensely troubling.
By BEN LEVITAS
What happened in the Arab countries was in effect ethnic cleansing. While the Nakba is marked every year with demonstrations and wide media coverage, the Jewish disaster does not merit any public or media notice.
The implied accusation is for me particularly hurtful. For many years I have been a close political friend and ally of Israel, and for over 10 years I have been vice president of the German- Israeli Association.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
The topic is explosive any day of the year, but certainly several days before the Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars, and the celebrations of Independence Day.
A crucial intellectual battle has begun, to strip the Jews of their political independence and national sovereignty.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
The Arab countries targeted the Jewish nationals living in their respective
countries, thereby creating two refugee populations.
By IRWIN COTLER
The public debate on the content of the curriculum for the teaching of civic studies in Israel is serious and impressive in its depth and openness.
In the spheres of politics and propaganda, memory gaps become intentional and inherently advantageous.
Arab leaders – Palestinians and others – would do well to stop parroting the slogan “the right of return” and deluding their people.
The conflict didn't begin in 1948- it reached its culmination then.
The Nakba commemoration operates in complete synchronization with the orchestrated global campaign to demonize and delegitimize Israel.
By ISI LEIBLER
It was inconceivable that TAU, part of whose budget is covered by the state, would permit “Nakba Day” on campus.
By JAY BUSHINSKY
Only in topsy-turvy world of Carroll’s ‘Wonderland’ can elected leader suggest the establishment of his state is a crime.
Israel’s vibrant – though embattled – democracy was on display Monday at Tel Aviv University in all its glory.
As a Jew, I hope I would have the strength to ask forgiveness of those I had wronged.
By RAY HANANIA
Recognizing the good qualities of the other side can be a first step to healing wounds.
By KHALED DIAB
International law and UN resolutions regarding the Palestinian question do not confer on refugees and their descendants a right to return within the borders of Israel.
By R. GAVISON, Y. ZILBERSHATS, N. GORE
As more and more Arabs recognize that they are not the only victims of the Mideast conflict, the dialogue with Israel can take place on a more genuine basis.
Israel is finding itself facing new, dire challenges – challenges for which it has failed to prepare and for which it has yet to think of a response.
By JACQUES NERIAH