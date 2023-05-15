US, UK are responsible for the Nakba - Abbas tells United Nations

The United States and the United Kingdom are responsible for the permanent displacement of close to a million Palestinians during the 1948 war, known as the Nakba (the Catastrophe), Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told the United Nations on Monday.

These two countries "bear political and ethical responsibility directly for the Nakba of the Palestinian people because they took part in rendering our people a victim when they decided to establish and plant another entity (the Jewish people) in our historic homeland,” Abbas said.

The US and the UK did this for “their own colonial goals and objectives,” Abbas said, adding that “Israel would not have continued its hostility and aggression without the support it receives from these two countries."

He spoke a special session of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People to make the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.

What did Abbas say during the speech?

During the wide-ranging speech, Abbas alternatively called for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the pre-1967 lines and insisted that he was open to holding talks with Israel to achieve that goal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank, January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

At the same time, he also affirmed Palestinian rights to both land within sovereign Israel as well as in the West Bank and Gaza.

Abbas called for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to land within the pre-1967 lines, a move that Israel in the past has opposed on the grounds that it undermines any possibility of an ethnic nationalistic two-state solution.

Abbas told the UN it was important that there be a “return of the refugees to their towns and villages of which they were displaced so that this tragedy does not constitute a scar for humanity.”

The United Nations should implement the hundred of resolutions it has issued upholding the rights of Palestinians, including Resolution 181 from 1947, which he said called for the establishment of an Arab state “for the Palestinian people on 44% of the total area of historic Palestine alongside the state of Israel.”

He did not mention that Israel accepted that resolution and that the Arab states rejected it and then launched an existential war against the nascent Jewish state, in what became known to Israelis as the 1948 War of Independence.

Israel should be forced to accept Resolutions 181 and 194 on the return of Palestinian refugees or face suspension, Abbas said.

“We demand today officially” that the UN must insist that Israel respects “these resolutions or suspends Israel’s membership in the UN,” Abbas said.