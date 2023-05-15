The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US, UK are responsible for the Nakba - Abbas tells United Nations

During the wide-ranging speech, Abbas alternatively called for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the pre-1967 lines and insisted that he was open to holding talks

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 15, 2023 20:14

Updated: MAY 15, 2023 20:32
Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 23, 2022. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 23, 2022.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

The United States and the United Kingdom are responsible for the permanent displacement of close to a million Palestinians during the 1948 war, known as the Nakba (the Catastrophe), Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told the United Nations on Monday.

These two countries "bear political and ethical responsibility directly for the Nakba of the Palestinian people because they took part in rendering our people a victim when they decided to establish and plant another entity (the Jewish people) in our historic homeland,” Abbas said.

The US and the UK did this for “their own colonial goals and objectives,” Abbas said, adding that “Israel would not have continued its hostility and aggression without the support it receives from these two countries." 

He spoke a special session of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People to make the 75th anniversary of the Nakba. 

What did Abbas say during the speech? 

During the wide-ranging speech, Abbas alternatively called for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the pre-1967 lines and insisted that he was open to holding talks with Israel to achieve that goal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank, January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank, January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

At the same time, he also affirmed Palestinian rights to both land within sovereign Israel as well as in the West Bank and Gaza.

Abbas called for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to land within the pre-1967 lines, a move that Israel in the past has opposed on the grounds that it undermines any possibility of an ethnic nationalistic two-state solution.

Abbas told the UN it was important that there be a “return of the refugees to their towns and villages of which they were displaced so that this tragedy does not constitute a scar for humanity.”

The United Nations should implement the hundred of resolutions it has issued upholding the rights of Palestinians, including Resolution 181 from 1947, which he said called for the establishment of an Arab state “for the Palestinian people on 44% of the total area of historic Palestine alongside the state of Israel.”

He did not mention that Israel accepted that resolution and that the Arab states rejected it and then launched an existential war against the nascent Jewish state, in what became known to Israelis as the 1948 War of Independence.

Israel should be forced to accept Resolutions 181 and 194 on the return of Palestinian refugees or face suspension, Abbas said.

“We demand today officially” that the UN must insist that Israel respects “these resolutions or suspends Israel’s membership in the UN,” Abbas said. 



Tags Mahmoud Abbas Nakba United Nations United States United Kingdom Two State Solution Israel Palestine Nakba Day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by