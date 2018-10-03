Narenda Modi

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israel has a strong bilateral relationship with India.
By HERB KEINON
The parties signed the radar memorandum of understanding within the framework of the Indian business delegation that is accompanying visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
By SHARON UDASIN
Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, went to the site where Mahatma Ghandi was cremated. He wore white slippers, he and his wife laid a wreath on the tomb.
During his six day visit Netanyahu will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Agra as well as meeting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
By HERB KEINON,HAGAY HACOHEN
A high-ranking delegation from India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, visited Israel last month to discuss taking part in the tender for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea.
By REUTERS
It was a photo that simply spoke to anyone who saw it.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Irish foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrived in Israel on Monday for a three day visit.
Special from India: Modi's policies will continue to disrupt and change Nehru-Gandhi consensus on foreign policy, courtesy of his personal and impersonal network.
By KARTIKEYA SHARMA
What's next on Israeli's diplomacy agenda?
India, unlike many of the European countries, does not like “megaphone diplomacy.”
The Indian perspective: Modi appears to be adopting some of Israel's attitudes and mannerisms on multiple issues from security to diaspora outreach.
By PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY
Considered to be the last major cavalry campaign in military history, the 1918 battle will be honored by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi: It is India’s hope that peace, dialogue and restraint will prevail.
While accompanying Indian PM, Netanyahu invited 10-year-old Moshe Holtzberg,survivor of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to join him on an upcoming visit to India.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Spice up your kitchen with these unique and enticing recipes inspired by the best of Indian cuisine.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel’s venture capital community is beginning to truly discover India and its enormous potential not for just the IT sector, but also for many different hi-tech fields.
It's been a warm and affectionate visit full of bear hugs, kind words, and floral gestures.
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Mutual felicitations flow between Israeli president and India's first visiting prime minister in Jerusalem meeting.
The partnership announcement coincided with the arrival to Israel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying business delegation.
Let’s be realistic. The ability and resources of a country of only 8.3 million people, with plenty of its own challenges to deal with, can only go so far.
President Reuven Rivlin had been locked in Modi’s embrace during Rivlin’s November 2016 visit to India.
Netanyahu: "We love India."
As first visiting Indian PM in Israel, Modi describes Yad Vashem as a "poignant reminder of unspeakable evil."
Follow The JPost for the latest coverage of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and his visit to Israel.
Follow The Jerusalem Post for the latest coverage of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Israel visit.
Tune into Jpost.com for live coverage of the visit starting with Narendra Modi's arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport at 4 p.m.
Jerusalem Post experts were interviewed on Indian NewsX TV to discuss the significance of Modi's three-day trip to Israel.
Executive Editor of 'India Today': Prime Minister Modi will make history by becoming the first Indian PM to visit Israel. This is his chance to take their ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ ties to the next level
By SANDEEP UNNITHAN
Indians admire the courage with which tiny Israel has held forth against hostile neighbors out to exterminate the Jewish homeland.
By MADHU PURNIMA KISHWAR
Indian PM expected to meet Moshe Holtzberg, now 10, rescued by Indian nanny from 2008 Mumbai terror attack on Chabad House
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi will land in Jerusalem Tuesday. What's in store for the strategic defense partners?
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
It's been a long and winding road. Here’s a brief history of those relations, from Gandhi to Modi.
Israelis are very excited to see Narendra Modi arrive in the country for a first-time visit by a sitting Indian premier, so much so, that they sent Modi moving, personal messages.
By JOY BERNARD
'While progress is expected in defense trade and cooperation, there are frictions elsewhere,' says Indian official ahead of meeting.
Cabinet to pass decisions on expanding relations in trade, innovation and tourism.
“The market of tomorrow is India and China and the rest of Asia.”
Thousands of Israeli yoga enthusiasts joined together in Tel Aviv to celebrate the annual International Yoga Day.
On Wednesday, the world, including Israel, will mark the International Day of Yoga.
According to the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, Israel is home to approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian-origin, the majority of whom made Israel their home in the 1950s and 1960s.
By EYTAN HALON
India has become a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware, with defense trade reaching more than one billion dollars a year.
Prime Minister Modi’s visit has accelerated the enthusiasm on the both sides.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
For a moment this week, Israel almost seemed like a normal country.
By YAAKOV KATZ
ndian-Jewish partnership in the United States isn’t a new story. It has been growing for years.
By JASON ISAACSON
A special report from India looks at what's held India and Israel's relationship back until now, and how it could shape dealings with the United States.
We welcome Prime Minister Modi, join him in celebrating 25 years of diplomatic ties and look forward to a new era of cooperation and innovation in the ties between our countries.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Modi’s historic visit is a good opportunity for Israel to understand where it now stands and what it must do to maintain and expand its current success into the future.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Israel can be proud of an excellent relationship with India – a country with a population of 1.3 billion, one of the world’s fastest expanding economies and which will inevitably become a superpower.
By ISI LEIBLER
The time for shalom and namaste to converge is upon us.
By SREERAM CHAULIA
