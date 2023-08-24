Netanyahu congratulates Indian PM on successful moon landing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's successful moon landing, the Prime Minister's office wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

"Well done! You have reached a historic achievement for India and the entire world. All the best from the bottom of my heart and from all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu told Modi.

Modi in turn expressed his joy over the upcoming Jewish New Year.

Additionally, Modi invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit India.

The heads of state also agreed on further cooperation on matters related to artificial intelligence as well as other technological issues.

India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday, days after Russia's Luna-25 moon mission failed when the Russian spacecraft crashed into the surface of the moon.