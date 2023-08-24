The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu congratulates Indian PM on successful moon landing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 19:35

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's successful moon landing, the Prime Minister's office wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

"Well done! You have reached a historic achievement for India and the entire world. All the best from the bottom of my heart and from all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu told Modi.

Modi in turn expressed his joy over the upcoming Jewish New Year.

Additionally, Modi invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit India.

The heads of state also agreed on further cooperation on matters related to artificial intelligence as well as other technological issues.

India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday, days after Russia's Luna-25 moon mission failed when the Russian spacecraft crashed into the surface of the moon.

Israel Police car hits young girl in central Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 06:13 PM
US believes missile inside Russia likely shot down Prigozhin's plane
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 06:09 PM
Prosecutors seek harsher sentencing for Sheikh Jarrah arsonists
By MICHAEL STARR
08/24/2023 06:07 PM
Two killed, five injured in Iran's Hashemi-nezhad refinery blast
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 05:36 PM
Opening of Negev Bedouin employment offices delayed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 05:26 PM
BRICS group is not anti-West: Chinese official
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 04:57 PM
Zelensky: Ukraine not involved in Wagner boss Prigozhin's death
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 02:23 PM
Russian fighter jet intercepts Norwegian aircraft over Arctic border
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 01:23 PM
IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle NIS 320,000 worth of drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 01:15 PM
Russia fines Twitch 3 million roubles for Ukrainian 'fake' streams
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 12:50 PM
Suspect in Abu Snan murders arrested at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 11:11 AM
IDF arrests 16 Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 10:43 AM
Hamas terrorist killed in accidental explosion in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 09:58 AM
Seven wounded in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipro
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 08:41 AM
Massive landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 08:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by