The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science Space

After the moon, India sets sights on studying the sun with rocket mission

Pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has privatized space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launc

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 09:40
A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012 (photo credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Wikimedia Commons)
A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
(photo credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Wikimedia Commons)

Following up on the success of India's moon landing with the Chandrayaan-3, the country's space agency was set to launch a rocket on Saturday to study the sun.

India's first space-based solar probe aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on Earth commonly seen as auroras.

"The low earth orbit has been heavily polluted due to private participation, so understanding how to safeguard satellites there will have special importance in today's space environment"

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-L1 is set to blast off at 11:50 a.m. (0620 GMT).

The solar mission follows India beating Russia late last month to become the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. While Russia had a more powerful rocket, India's Chandrayaan-3 out-endured the Luna-25 to execute a textbook landing.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) over four months to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

The Solar Probe Plus spacecraft with solar panels folded into the shadows of its protective shield, gathers data on its approach to the Sun (credit: NASA) The Solar Probe Plus spacecraft with solar panels folded into the shadows of its protective shield, gathers data on its approach to the Sun (credit: NASA)

Those positions are called Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.

The mission has the capacity to make a "big bang in terms of science," said Somak Raychaudhury, who was involved in the development of some components of the observatory, adding that energy particles emitted by the sun can hit satellites that control communications on earth.

"There have been episodes when major communications have gone down because a satellite has been hit by a big corona emission. Satellites in low earth orbit are the main focus of global private players, which makes the Aditya L1 mission a very important project," he said.

Scientists hope to learn more about the effect of solar radiation on the thousands of satellites in orbit, a number growing with the success of ventures like the Starlink communications network of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"The low earth orbit has been heavily polluted due to private participation, so understanding how to safeguard satellites there will have special importance in today's space environment," said Rama Rao Nidamanuri, head of the department of earth and space sciences at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology.

Longer term, data from the mission could help better understand the sun's impact on earth's climate patterns and the origins of solar wind, the stream of particles that flow from the sun through the solar system, scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have said.

PM Modi pushes for private enterprise

Pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has privatized space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade.

As space turns into a global business, the country is also banking on the success of ISRO to showcase its prowess in the sector.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by