Operation Cast Lead

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Most analysts contend that Hamas will not lay down its arms, as called for by PA President Mahmoud Abbas as a precondition for assuming control over the enclave.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The Gaza-born physician is asking for Israel to take responsibility for the killing of his family as well as compensation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
An IDF investigation into death of Ibrahim Sarhan and the IDF's post-Cast Lead policy change.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Lt.-Col. Dror Shaul tells 'Post' battalion drilling intensely for chemical missile attack, conventional projectile strikes.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Following wave of international criticism and petition to High Court, IDF decided “to go beyond what is required by the law.”
Ex-deputy IDF chief says rocket recently fired into southern Israel from Gaza marks a shorter deterrence period than after Cast Lead.
Hamas can accept deterrence or force IDF into ground offensive.
Defense minister says Israel shouldn't go to war "unless we have to"; Ashkenazi urges inclusion of military brass in war planning.
By BEN HARTMAN
Gantz to decide whether to promote Malka, who was exonerated from criminal charges in closure of Operation Cast Lead probe.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
IDF closes probe into incident in which airstrike killed 21 members of the Samouni family in Gaza.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Senior officer in Southern Command says ongoing attacks are cumulatively more than enough to justify immediate action.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Last criminal probe into Operation Cast Lead closed; Malka cleared of bombing building knowing it contained civilians.
The IDF assesses that Hamas is not interested in a major conflict; its main concern is the stability of its rule in Gaza.
IDF Chief of General Staff says he believes "Israel can't continue to live under active threat of Hamas in Gaza."
Col. Ilan Malka allegedly ordered an air-strike on a building he knew was occupied by civilians.
The hope in Israel is that 3 days of air strikes and the deaths of close to 12 known terrorists will be enough to gain a new period of quiet.
Defense officials say Israel not interested in a large-scale operation inside the Strip, but options include ground offensive.
With today’s battlefield requirements, a joint special-forces command in the IDF is once again on the General Staff’s agenda.
Barak, Lieberman at odds over whether Israel should renew defense exports to Turkey which came to standstill following Cast Lead in Gaza.
Experts at Bar-Ilan conference say legal and moral constraints have affected army’s ability to wage war.
Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman says senior IDF officers must report to ministers more often.
By LAHAV HARKOV
After Obama's speech curtailing war on terror, Israel may once again be alone in aggressive approach to fighting terror.
International Federation of Journalists claims IDF deliberately targeted journalists in Gaza during Operation Pillar of Defense.
By ILENE PRUSHER
PM had a difficult tight rope to walk, so soon before elections.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu to foreign envoys: Israel has a right and a duty to defend itself against rockets from Gaza.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Politicians draw lines in the sand over possible ground operation in Gaza.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu to meet with ambassadors to gather support for ground invasion.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Prosecutor: Court cannot investigate PA allegations of Israeli 'war crimes' because Palestine not a recognized state.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Czech FM Schwarzenberg tells ‘Post’ that Israel not properly understood by Europeans who "have become great peaceniks.”
In interview with Iranian TV 3 years ago, Republican candidate condemns Israel's conduct in Gaza and US-Israel "special relationship,"
In press conference with IHH in Turkey, Hamas PM says protest ship "captured the hearts" of Gaza residents.
FADC chair Mofaz approves of previous night's IAF strikes against terrorists but says more vigorous response to attacks needed.
British envoy Gould informs Livni that universal jurisdiction law allowing warrants to be issued against visiting Israelis for war crimes changed.
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Richard Silverstein speaks to ‘Post’ about eavesdropping fracas.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Public security minister says citizens should act accordingly; Deputy PM: Gov't mulling possibility of ground invasion in Gaza.
Ambassador to UN says Palestinian militant groups like Hamas knowingly recruit minors to carry out indiscriminate attacks on Israelis.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Unmanned systems are changing the nature of warfare and Israel is emerging as a world leader.
By GUR SALOMON
Will security agency be transformed – or are the changes only symbolic?
Panthers for Israel use art to showcase Israel in a positive way in campuses across the US.
By TALYA FELDMAN/ICB
Residents of the South seek to go about their lives with morose determination.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Hamas leadership in Gaza energized by its expectations that the Brotherhood will soon be in control in Egypt.
By JONATHAN SPYER
British Jonathan Hasson and Australian Ryan Shandler speak about going from law school to a combat unit in the IDF.
Despite success of Iron Dome, ending missile attacks from Gaza is a different proposition altogether.
3 years after Cast Lead, IDF commander warns that new operation is inevitable, says IDF must be prepared.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
IAF commander Ido Nehushtan sees, through one lens, threats close to home, like Hezbollah and Hamas; and threats that are far away, like Iran.
Gallery: Lionops Military and Extreme Tourism gives participants a taste of military life with multi-day excursions.
By KAROLYN COORSH
Being attacked by Arab countries made them feel completely helpless, according to University of Haifa research.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The prevalence of premature births was twice as high during Cast Lead as during quieter periods.
The Palestinians’ move this week to join more international organizations, treaties only strengthens the idea that a Palestinian state is widely recognized within the UN system, international treaties.
First person: As many cheer the pending normalization process, they know it is based on strategic interests.
By IGAL ACIMAN
Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon urged the Security Council to 'put your politics aside, and help us bring our boys home.'
By ERIC SUMNER,HERB KEINON
In 2009, in the midst of Israel’s Operation Cast Lead, Spektor penned a post on her MySpace page defending Israel and criticizing what she regarded as unfair media coverage of its actions.
By DAVID BRINN
The August proformance will be the third visit to the country of the prolific singer/songwriter and consistent Israel supporter
New upgrades are designed to expand and improve performance capabilities of the life-saving technology.
One man goes against the flow and challenges the majority view of Israel’s role in the Middle East.
By PAUL ALSTER
The Haifa Port started the new year by setting a record in Israeli shipping.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
With the deadly group, governance and terrorism are not mutually exclusive.
By JONATHAN SCHANZER
Lawlessness in the Sinai could trigger conflict between Israel and Hamas.
By NEVILLE TELLER
The recent suspension of tax transfers to the PA and renewed construction in the West Bank are a step in the right direction, but now it's time for Israel's leaders to set a long-overdue example for the world on how to deal properly with terrorism.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
What is it going to take for this government to act in a responsible way which shows it is running a sovereign state?
By NAOMI RAGEN
June 5 and the next Gaza flotilla is almost upon us. Defense leaders cannot say they weren't warned and must put their heads together to avoid past fiascoes like those witnessed on May 15 and in the previous flotilla incident.
By MICHAEL BAR ZOHAR
Riyadh is livid that Doha does not toe its stridently anti-Iranian line and has demanded that it cease support for the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Legal seachange: B'Tselem's report on Operation Pillar of Defense has clearly taken into account past criticism of its and other human rights groups' reports, as well as the IDF's evolved position.
Eighty percent of Palestinian civilian casualties reported to have been in the second half of November's Operation Pillar of Defense.
Ismail Haniyeh calls on US, EU to recognize Hamas as a national liberation movement, defending against "Israeli aggression."
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Recent rocket attacks on south Israel are a sign of Hamas's growing confidence in wake of emir of Qatar visit, Morsi support.
A parody video from an anonymous protester splices the Syrian first lady's condemnation of Cast Lead with her husband's brutality.
Gaza leaders dismiss Israeli "threats" of new operation to root out terror in territory as "psychological warfare, propaganda."
In Ma'an interview, Cairo's envoy to the Palestinians claims Israel avoided Cast Lead-style action after Eilat attacks out of fear of Egyptian reaction.
Part I of Turkel Commission inquiry focused on 2010 Gaza flotilla raid, finding Israel acted in accordance with international law.
A thesis on the struggles of deaf people during Operation Cast Lead focuses on assisting deaf people.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Jerusalem District Court sentenced east Jerusalem man to four years imprisonment for aiding Hamas.
Gilad Schalit needs his time to transition back to normal life, his father says; President Peres is expected to visit this week.
Head of Israeli-Turkish center in Yehud says latest deterioration in relations is part of chain that began with Second Lebanon War.
As in previous testimony before the court, Olmert claimed the flights were funded using air miles, or that he had paid for them himself.
By JOANNA PARASCZCUK
Recent visit to Israel by seven American law school deans may help with public relations once Operation Protective Edge is over
This is the fourth cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the past seven years, the first having been on November 26, 2006.
By NOAM BEDEIN
In my book, this qualifies Mugabe as the world’s stupidest man.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Higher rate of miscarriages in Sderot linked to rocket stress, new study finds.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
I arrived back in Israel the day after the operation ended, as etanyahu faced a bombardment of criticism from various facets of the Israeli public for having implemented a cease-fire, which led me to the following consideration.
By SHALOM HAMMER
Will the PM follow through on the tough rhetoric of his FM? With Netanyahu, one never knows.
By JEFF BARAK
To oust Hamas, Israel would be forced to re-occupy the Gaza Strip – at least temporarily.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If the government and the military conclude that sending in ground forces is the only way to strike a hard enough blow to Hamas to restore Israel’s deterrence, then this must be done.
Before a military operation in Gaza is launched – if it is launched at all – Israel should make an effort to explain itself to the international community.
Hamas should be made to understand that it is miscalculating Israel’s willingness to continue taking fire and could face undesirable consequences, to the point of losing its hold on Gaza.
By MICHAEL HERZOG
It appears that the current government will not adopt all or even portions of the Levy Report due to the opposition of Weinstein.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
I thought I’d share this, because some of you have no clue what’s going on halfway across your own country.
By DANIELLE SCHREIBER RUBIN
When I decide who to vote for as president, I ask myself who will be best for America and for the world.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
While the Muslim Brotherhood is still settling in in Egypt, Israel must imprint a stable precedent for action and establish a more durable framework for dialogue.
By ARIEL HARKHAM
In most circumstances Israel finds itself in the docks of assorted international forums – like the discredited UN Human Rights Council – which invariably function as kangaroo courts.
Woe to us if Hamas serves as the standard for Israeli behavior.
By JESSICA MONTELL
Since Cast Lead, Hamas has had a vested interest in limiting conflict with Israel, in maintaining stability and consolidating its rule.
Israel's failure to return Gilad Schalit by other means will go down in history as one of the worst intelligence and military failures in the country's history.
By BEN CASPIT
The university has seen larger, more disruptive, protests than the one against Michael Oren, but only we were arrested.
By OSAMA SHABAIK
The status quo won’t remain calm for long; If things go bad, who’s going to fix them? Barack Obama? Catherine Ashton? Hosni Mubarak?
By LARRY DERFNER
Israel’s vibrant democracy does not merely survive criticism, it thrives and is improved by it.
By JERUSALEM POST EDITORIAL