IDF provides more details on report on October 7 failure; focus expands back to 2014

The IDF announced on Thursday additional details regarding its internal report on the failure to prevent Hamas's October 7 invasion of southern Israel, noting it will grapple with decisions made in real-time but that portions of the probe will even look back to the 2014 Gaza conflict.

Interim results of the probe are expected in June.

On March 7, the IDF put out its first statement about the probe, noting that it will also look backward to March 2018.

However, on Thursday, the IDF noted that the IDF intelligence analysis department would look backward even further at the Gaza conflict in July-August 2014.

Probe to go farther back than stated initially, will analyze previously undealt with issues

March 2018 was the month when Hamas initiated a low-intensity border conflict amid protests. Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar led the move following taking his leadership role in February 2017.

How far backward the report looks is significant because it could have potential implications for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who ran the country for four and a half of the six years being reviewed back to March 2018. A GIRL WALKS by the remains of a house in the northern Gaza Strip that was destroyed during Operation Protective Edge. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

It also has implications for war cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot, who was IDF chief of staff from 2015-2019, for Aviv Kohavi, who was IDF chief 2019-January 2023, as well as, naturally, all current IDF and defense officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva.

If that was the only cutoff, it could have given a free pass to war minister Benny Gantz, IDF chief from 2011-2015—before the March 2018-2024 timeframe.

However, if the IDF intelligence analysis probe returns to mid-2014, it will also include the timeframe when Gantz was the IDF chief.

Some had suggested that a review of the failed policies leading to the October 7 failure needed to go back to Operation Cast Lead in 2008-9, to Hamas's taking control in Gaza in 2007, or even back to the Second Intifada when a decision was made not to carry out a major anti-terror operation as was carried out in 2002 in the West Bank during Operation Defensive Shield.

Gantz currently has around double Netanyahu's electoral support for the next Knesset if an election were held now, and just called on Wednesday to hold elections in September.

The report's 2018 timeframe could help Gantz against Netanyahu, or the IDF intelligence part's 2014 timeframe could equalize things, depending on how broadly it probes.

IDF sources said that the report could not go back forever, or it would have taken too long to produce results to improve the IDF and present findings to the public to restore its confidence in the military.

There was still no mention of whether an external review, which was initially planned, will still happen or, if so, when.

Absent this external review, the IDF was unclear about how IDF officials in the Operations Command would be able to objectively judge Halevi, who outranks everyone in that command, as well as a few other officials, such as Haliva, who is at the same level as the IDF Operations Command Chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk.

However, the Air Force noted that it would involve a reservist brigadier general and a reservist colonel, very senior officers, to perform abortions of its probe, specifically emphasizing that there would be officers who were not involved in anything related to October 7.

In contrast, the IDF Southern Command said that its probes would be carried out by the brigadier generals, colonels, and lieutenant colonels who were in place before, during, and after October 7 without outside oversight from reservist officers.

It was unclear why only the Air Force is including outside oversight.

Halevi's explanation has been that the probe is being carried out "to restore confidence to evacuated persons" from the South and the North.

He said that the IDF and the country must learn from the tragedy and improve itself both on defense and on the attack.

Further, Halevi said that the IDF failed the country's civilians and that "it is hard to say we learned our lesson to the citizens of Israel without this probe."

The probe will look into the IDF's concept of how to handle the border with Gaza, how to understand what Hamas is, how to prepare operationally for defending the country, and how to understand what Hamas was thinking.

Moreover, the probe will examine the intelligence and the decision-making process surrounding October 7.

Also, the probe will look into the processes of defense between October 7 and October 10.

Although the overall instructions for the probe seem to only go up to October 10, some of the general probes and some of the specific command probes, such as the Southern Command, will also look into the war with Hamas after October 10.

For example, the IDF Southern Command will have a colonel or lieutenant colonel probe separately each specific battle they fought in parallel to the broader view being taken by Halevi and the whole IDF Southern Command.

The IDF divisions probed in the Southern Command include the Gaza division and divisions 99,36,162,98, and 252.

Division 162 is currently the only one left in northern and central Gaza and at more like half-strength of what it was earlier in the war, and Division 98 is the only one left in southern Gaza.

The probe will also look at the method of rallying the reserves, the handling of logistics issues, and the process of evacuating Israeli civilians and the bodies of killed civilians from the borders, but these will be secondary to October 7 and decisions leading up to October 7.

The navy, home front command, operations command, communications, and technology command will also be probed.